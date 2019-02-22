India Sports and Fitness Goods Market to 2024 Featuring Cosco, Nivia Sports, Bhalla International, Sareen Sports Industries & Sansparelis Greenland

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Sports and Fitness Goods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian sports and fitness goods market reached a value of US$ 3,621 Million in 2017. The market value is further projected to reach US$ 6,054 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2024.



Growing awareness about personal health among the Indian population has led them to join health clubs and gyms or actively participate in different sports. In addition to this, they are also engaging in unconventional fitness activities like zumba, kickboxing and aerobics. Rising interests in these activities has augmented the expansion of fitness centers across the region, in turn, propelling the growth of the market.



Indian Sports and Fitness Goods Market Drivers:



India represents a large customer base for sports goods. The population of India in 2017 was around 1.3 Billion which is equivalent to around 18% of the total world population. Moreover, A large share of its current population is represented by the young generation (the age group 15-29 years constitutes more than a quarter of the total population of India) which is the target consumer base for sports and fitness products.



Social media has largely grown to encompass a major proportion of the Indian population and is acting as a catalyst in driving the growth of the sports and fitness sector. Through social media, sports and fitness product manufacturers have developed new way of communication with the audience. Popular social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. have dedicated webpages to advertise products by elaborating their specifications and functionalities which increases a consumer's engagement level. This helps in building the brand recognition, affinity and loyalty of customers.



Moreover, many sportspersons also use this social media to connect with their fans and endorse their brand affiliations which helps in the promotion of various sports and fitness goods. Moreover, sports franchises in India are taking several initiatives to raise fan engagement, this includes starting a fan page on the official website, arranging a meet up with team players and, organising training camps and talent hunt programmes.



Another major trend catalysing the demand of sports and fitness goods is the rising public and private investments in infrastructure development. The government has been upgrading various existing stadiums, parks, clubs and health centers and many new ones are coming up. Private investment in infrastructure have also increased significantly with all major residential societies coming up with clubs, gyms and ample space for doing outdoor sports. The infrastructure in schools, colleges and other institutions are also being upgraded with facilities such as gyms, swimming pools, stadiums, courts, etc. With more and more individuals now having an access to such facilities the demand of sports and fitness goods is also increasing.



India's economic growth has resulted in a continuous growth in disposable incomes. As a result, consumers have started focusing on personal wellbeing apart from pre-requisites. This has resulted into an increase in the demand for gyms, fitness centres, and other fitness related activities. Consumers are also increasingly engaging in rigorous exercise that aid in weight control, immunity development, and increase in stamina, consequently, improving the overall health of the body. An increasing problem of obesity is also driving consumers towards gyms and fitness centres.



The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. The report also provides competitive landscape and the profiles of key players that are operating in this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

2.6 Study Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sports and Fitness Goods Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by End-use

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Indian Sports and Fitness Goods Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Fitness Goods

6.6 Market Breakup by Cardiovascular Training Goods

6.7 Market Breakup by End-use

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Strengths

6.9.3 Weaknesses

6.9.4 Opportunities

6.9.5 Threats

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Research and Development

6.10.3 Inbound Logistics

6.10.4 Manufacturing and Quality Control

6.10.5 Marketing

6.10.6 Distribution

6.10.7 Retailers

6.10.8 End Users

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.12 Key Success and Risk Factors

6.13 Government Initiatives



7 Treadmill Manufacturing Process

7.1 Product Overview

7.2 Product Components

7.3 Product Component Pictures

7.4 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 West and Central India

8.2 North India

8.3 South India

8.4 East India



9 Market Breakup by Product Type

9.1 Balls

9.2 Fitness Goods

9.3 Adventure Sports

9.4 Golf Goods

9.5 Other Goods



10 Market Breakup by Fitness Goods

10.1 Cardiovascular Training Goods

10.2 Strength Training Goods

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Cardiovascular Training Goods

11.1 Treadmills

11.2 Stationary Bike

11.3 Rowing Machine

11.4 Ellipticals

11.5 Others



12 Market Breakup by End-use

12.1 Health Clubs/Gyms

12.2 Home Consumers

12.3 Hotels and Corporate Offices

12.4 Hospitals, Medical Centers and Public Institutions

12.5 Others



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Structure

13.2 Key Players



14 Profile of Key Players

14.1 Cosco (India) Limited

14.2 Nivia Sports Private Limited

14.3 Bhalla International

14.4 Sareen Sports Industries

14.5 Sansparelis Greenland Private Limited



