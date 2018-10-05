India Spread (Cheese, Butter and Peanut Butter) Market to 2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the spread (cheese, butter and peanut butter) market in India. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data - thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through four years demonstrate how the market is set to change over the coming years. This report employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible.



The Indian butter market was valued at INR 420 crore in the year 2011-12 in value terms. On the other hand, cheese spread is expected to have market value of 5473 metric ton at the end of forecast period. Peanut butter market is expected to have growth rate more than 10% from 2017-18 to 2022-23. Mainly, there are two types of cheese spread: plain cheese spread and flavoured cheese spread. Currently, the plain cheese spread is dominating the market for cheese spread. Flavours include pepper, garlic, creamy, jeera, red chilli flakes, oregano pickle, tikka dip and tropical fruit.



The most commonly used butter is normal salted butter, though there are there variants of butter, which people have now started using in the country, like table margarine, lite butter, flavoured butter, unsalted butter and other types of butter like choco butter. The most noticeable difference between the two peanut butters is that crunchy peanut butter generally contains about a full gram more of fibre than its creamy counterpart.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. India Spread Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.1.1. Overall Market

2.1.2. Overall Market (By End User )

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By End User

2.2.3. By Product Type



3. India Cheese Spread Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size

3.1.1. By Value

3.1.2. By Volume

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Type

3.2.2. By Company

3.2.3. By End User



4. India Butter Spread Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size

4.1.1. By Value

4.1.2. By Volume

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Type

4.2.2. By Company

4.2.3. By End User



5. India Peanut Butter Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Company

5.2.2. By Flavour/Type



6. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



7. Trade Dynamics

7.1. Import

7.2. Export



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd

8.2. Agro Tech Foods Limited

8.3. Dr. Oetker India Pvt Ltd

8.4. Parag Milk Foods Limited

8.5. Britannia Dairy Private Limited

8.6. Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited



