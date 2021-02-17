India Stem Cell (Acquisition; Production; Cryopreservation; Expansion & Subculture) Market Analysis, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Stem Cell Market, By Product Type (Adult; Induced Pluripotent; Human Embryonic; Others), By Application (Regenerative Medicine Vs. Drug Discovery & Development), By End User, By Technology, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Stem Cell Market was valued at USD 0.47 Billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at around 13% CAGR during FY 2021 - FY 2026.



Continuous advancements in tissue engineering is one of the prime factors boosting the Indian Stem Cell Market. Development of regenerative medicines coupled with growing cases of chronic and genetic diseases across the country are some of the other factors anticipated to drive the growth of stem cell market during the forecast years.



Moreover, availability of funds from the government and certain organizations is estimated to bode well for the growth of the Indian Stem Cell Market over the next five years.



The Indian Stem Cell Market is segmented based on product type, application, technology, end-user and region. Based on product type, the market can be categorized into adult, induced pluripotent, human embryonic and others. Out of these, the adult stem cells segment dominated the market until FY 2020 and is further expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well on account of reduced contamination risk associated with sub-culturing.



Moreover, its compatibility with the human body is expected to drive the segment growth over the coming years. Additionally, less requirement for production labor is boosting the growth of adult stem cells segment.



Major players operating in the Indian Stem Cell Market include Thermofisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd., Pluristem Technologies Ltd., Becton Dickinson Private Limited, Stem Cell Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Merck Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., Cordlife India Pvt. Ltd., LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., StemCyte India Therapeutics Private Limited, Stempeutics Research Private Limited, ReeLabs Private Limited, among others.



The companies are focussing on extensive research and developments activities in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product of Interest Introduction: Stem Cell



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Stem Cell Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Adult; Induced Pluripotent; Human Embryonic; Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Regenerative Medicine Vs. Drug Discovery & Development)

5.2.3. By Technology (Cell Acquisition; Cell Production; Cryopreservation; Expansion & Subculture)

5.2.4. By End User (Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Companies, CRO)

5.2.5. By Region (North, South, East, West)

5.2.6. By Company

5.3. Product Market Map



6. India Stem Cell Acquisition Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Adult; Induced Pluripotent; Human Embryonic; and Others)

6.2.2. By Type (Bone Marrow Harvest; Umbilical Blood Cord; and Apheresis)



7. India Stem Cell Production Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type (Adult; Induced Pluripotent; Human Embryonic; and Others)

7.2.2. By Type (Therapeutic cloning; In vitro fertilization; Cell culture; and Isolation)



8. India Stem Cell Cryopreservation Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type (Adult; Induced Pluripotent; Human Embryonic; and Others)



9. India Stem Cell Expansion & Sub-culture Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type (Adult; Induced Pluripotent; Human Embryonic; and Others)



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers/Opportunities

10.2. Challenges/Restraints



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. Thermofisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.2. Pluristem Technologies Ltd.

14.1.3. Becton Dickinson Private Limited

14.1.4. Stem Cell Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.5. Merck Lifescience Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.6. Cordlife India Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.7. LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.8. StemCyte India Therapeutics Private Limited

14.1.9. Stempeutics Research Private Limited

14.1.10. ReeLabs Private Limited



15. Strategic Recommendations



