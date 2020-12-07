India Stem Cell Market Report 2020: Historical Years 2016-2019, Base Year of 2020, Estimate for 2021 & Forecasts 2022-2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Stem Cell Market by Product Type (Adult; Induced Pluripotent; Human Embryonic; Others), by Application (Regenerative Medicine Vs. Drug Discovery & Development), by Technology, by Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Stem Cell Market is expected to grow at over 12% CAGR during FY 2021 - FY 2026



Continuous advancements in tissue engineering is one of the prime factors boosting the Indian Stem Cell Market. Development of regenerative medicines coupled with growing cases of chronic and genetic diseases across the country are some of the other factors anticipated to drive the growth of the stem cell market during the forecast years. Moreover, availability of funds from the government and certain organizations is estimated to bode well for the growth of the Indian Stem Cell Market over the next five years.



The Indian Stem Cell Market is segmented based on product type, application, technology, and region. Based on product type, the market can be categorized into adult, induced pluripotent, human embryonic and others. Out of these, the adult stem cells segment dominated the market until FY 2020 and is further expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well on account of reduced contamination risk associated with sub-culturing.



Moreover, its compatibility with the human body is expected to drive the segment growth over the coming years. Additionally, less requirement for production labor is boosting the growth of adult stem cells segment.



Major players operating in the Indian Stem Cell Market include Reliance Life Sciences, LifeCell International Private Limited, Cryobanks International India Private Limited, Cordlife India, StemCyte India Therapeutics Private Limited, ReeLabs Private Limited, Stempeutics Research Private Limited, among others.



The companies are focusing on extensive research and developments activities in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY 2016 - FY 2019

Base Year: FY 2020

Estimated Year: FY 2021

Forecast Period: FY 2022 - FY 2026

Report Scope:



In this report, the Indian Stem Cell Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Market, By Product Type:

Adult

Induced Pluripotent

Human Embryonic

Others

Market, By Application:

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Discovery & Development

Market, By Technology:

Cell Acquisition

Cell Production

Cryopreservation

Expansion & Subculture

Market, By Region:

North

East

West

South

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Indian Stem Cell Market.



Companies Mentioned

Reliance Life Sciences

LifeCell International Private Limited

Cryobanks International India Private Limited

Cordlife India

StemCyte India Therapeutics Private Limited

ReeLabs Private Limited

Stempeutics Research Private Limited

