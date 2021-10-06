India Structured Cabling Market to Cross $1,504.9 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian structured cabling market value stood at $508.0 million in 2020, and it is predicted to surge to $1,504.9 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2030. The market is being driven by the burgeoning requirement for copper structured cabling, government's plans for developing 100 smart cities and deploying free Wi-Fi at railway stations, and growing requirement for intelligent buildings.

With the growing use of data in the decision-making process and evolving needs of businesses, the country is witnessing the digital revolution. As structured cabling provides the critical support for unified and high-performance communication systems, its usage in the country is burgeoning. Additionally, the Indian structured cabling market is being driven by the soaring requirement for intelligent buildings, owing to the growing focus of organizations on making their facilities and campuses world-class.

Key Findings of India Structured Cabling Market Report

Copper cables dominated the Indian structured cabling market in the years gone by because of the surging requirement for replacing the older cabling infrastructure, for achieving better efficiency.

Data centers, as an application, are expected to exhibit rapid expansion in the Indian structured cabling market in the coming years. The rising internet penetration, implementation of government regulations for ensuring data protection, and soaring foreign direct investments are driving the construction of such places and, in turn, the demand for structured cabling.

The southern region generated the highest revenue in the Indian structured cabling market in the past, mainly because of the existence of many information technology (IT) hubs in Hyderabad , Chennai , and Bengaluru.

, , and Bengaluru. In the upcoming years, the Indian structured cabling market will grow the fastest in the country's eastern region. The launch of government initiatives for increasing connectivity in the eastern states and the development of IT parks and hubs in Tripura and Bhubaneswar are fueling the requirement for structured cabling.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the progress of the Indian structured cabling market because the lockdowns implemented for mitigating the spread of the virus negatively impacted the construction, manufacturing, automotive, and IT & telecommunications industries. Moreover, the restrictions on the movement of people and goods caused disruptions in the supply chain, which led to the closing down of construction sites, postponement of construction projects, and a sharp reduction in the funding for public projects.

The most-significant players in the Indian structured cabling market are ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, CommScope Holding Company Inc., ComCore Connexions Pvt. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Panduit Corp., Legrand Holding SA, Siemon Company, Belkin International Inc., and Sterlite Technologies Limited.

India Structured Cabling Market Breakdown

Based on Product Type

Copper Cable

Shielded twisted pair (STP)



Foil-screened twisted pair (FTP)



Unshielded twisted pair (UTP)

Fiber Cable

Multi-mode (MM) fiber



Single-mode (SM) fiber

Copper Components

Cooper outlets



Copper patch panel ports



Copper patch cords

Fiber Components

Fiber patch panel ports



Fiber outlets



Fiber patch cords

Based on Wire Category

Category 5e

Category 6

Category 6A

Category 7

Based on Application

Data Center

Local Area Network (LAN)

Based on End Use

Telecommunication

Commercial

Government

Industrial

Geographical Analysis

Northern India

Southern India

Eastern India

Western India

