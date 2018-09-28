India Submersible Water Pumps Market, 2018-2023 - Market is Projected to Surpass $ 997 Million

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Submersible Water Pumps Market By Type (Borewell Pumps, Open Well Pumps & Non-Clog Pumps), By Operation (Multistage & Single Stage), By End Use Industry (Agriculture, Municipal, Residential & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India submersible water pumps market is projected to surpass $ 997 million by 2023

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to expanding agriculture sector, erratic monsoon rains and rising water scarcity in the country. Moreover, increasing government investments towards improving the country's agricultural sector along with policies that provide highly subsidized power supply to farmers augurs well for the country's water pumps market.

Additionally, rapidly growing industrial activities are further expected to push demand for submersible water pumps in the coming years.

India Submersible Water Pumps Market, 2023 discusses:

Submersible Water Pumps Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Borewell Pumps, Open Well Pumps & Non-Clog Pumps), By Operation (Multistage & Single Stage), By End Use Industry (Agriculture, Municipal, Residential & Others)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in India submersible water pumps market



CRI Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

Texmo Industries

Shakti Pumps India Limited

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd

Lubi Industries LLP

La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt. Ltd.

Oswal Pumps Ltd.

Falcon Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

KSB Pumps Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Submersible Water Pumps Market Outlook



6. India Borewell Submersible Water Pumps Market Outlook



7. India Open Well Submersible Water Pumps Market Outlook



8. India Non-Clog Submersible Water Pumps Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. Trade Dynamics



13. Supply Chain Analysis



14. Channel Partners



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h9lqvs/india_submersible?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

