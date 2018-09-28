India Submersible Water Pumps Market, 2018-2023 - Market is Projected to Surpass $ 997 Million
The "India Submersible Water Pumps Market By Type (Borewell Pumps, Open Well Pumps & Non-Clog Pumps), By Operation (Multistage & Single Stage), By End Use Industry (Agriculture, Municipal, Residential & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India submersible water pumps market is projected to surpass $ 997 million by 2023
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to expanding agriculture sector, erratic monsoon rains and rising water scarcity in the country. Moreover, increasing government investments towards improving the country's agricultural sector along with policies that provide highly subsidized power supply to farmers augurs well for the country's water pumps market.
Additionally, rapidly growing industrial activities are further expected to push demand for submersible water pumps in the coming years.
India Submersible Water Pumps Market, 2023 discusses:
- Submersible Water Pumps Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Borewell Pumps, Open Well Pumps & Non-Clog Pumps), By Operation (Multistage & Single Stage), By End Use Industry (Agriculture, Municipal, Residential & Others)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in India submersible water pumps market
- CRI Pumps Pvt. Ltd.
- Kirloskar Brothers Limited
- Texmo Industries
- Shakti Pumps India Limited
- Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd
- Lubi Industries LLP
- La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt. Ltd.
- Oswal Pumps Ltd.
- Falcon Pumps Pvt. Ltd.
- KSB Pumps Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. India Submersible Water Pumps Market Outlook
6. India Borewell Submersible Water Pumps Market Outlook
7. India Open Well Submersible Water Pumps Market Outlook
8. India Non-Clog Submersible Water Pumps Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
12. Trade Dynamics
13. Supply Chain Analysis
14. Channel Partners
15. India Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Strategic Recommendations
