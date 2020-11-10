India Telemedicine Market: Focus on Consultation Cost, Set-Up Cost, Return on Investment, Infrastructure Landscape, Global Trends, Market Opportunities, COVID-19 Impact, and Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Report Coverage - India Telemedicine





Market Segmentation



• Products and Services (Services, Hardware, and Software)

• Hardware Sub-Segmented into Communication and Networking Equipment, Medical Equipment, and Others (Carts, Kits, etc.)

• Specialty (Radiology, General Practices, Psychiatry & Mental Health, Cardiology & Metabolic Disorders, Oncology, Gynecology, and Other Specialties)



Regional Segmentation



• Urban India (Tier I Cities, Tier II Cities, Tier III Cities, and Tier IV & V Cities)

• Rural India



Growth Drivers



• Increasing Support from Government of India

• Implementation of Social Distancing Norms and WFH Rules

• Increasing Internet-User Base in Urban and Rural Areas

• Increasing Interest from Doctors and Hospital



Market Challenges



• Issues with Data Privacy

• Lack of Awareness Among Rural Population

• Infrastructural Challenges



Market Opportunities



• Leverage the COVID-19 Phase to Ramp-Up Telemedicine Infrastructure, Especially in States with High Growth Opportunity

• Setting-Up a Complete Integrated Solution Across India



Key Companies Profiled



Lybrate, mFine, vHealth, Zoylo Digihealth Pvt. Ltd., TeleVital, 1Mg, M16 Labs, Artem Health, Netmeds, Tattvan, and Medimetry



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the key regulations governing telemedicine services in India?

• How is the expansion of telemedicine expected to impact India's health system?

• What are the key technologies that can be implemented in the telemedicine ecosystem in India?

• How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted India's telemedicine landscape?

• Who are the leading players that hold significant dominance in the India telemedicine market, currently?

• What are the key business and delivery models followed by telemedicine service providers in India and across the world?

• What are the key market drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, and trends?

• Which are the most lucrative states for the growth of telemedicine services in India?

• How is the expiration of patents likely to disrupt market dynamics?

• Who are the collaborative bodies aimed at propagating telemedicine across India?

• What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players in the market?

• What is the likelihood of new players entering the market in the near term?

• What is the current revenue contribution for the urban and rural areas in the country, and how is it expected to change in the coming years?

• What is the return-on-investment and break-even timeline for different levels of telemedicine set-up?

• What are the emerging applications of telemedicine in India?



Key USPs of the Report



Following are some of the key contents of the report:

• Impact of COVID-19



This chapter encompasses a description of the current state of the telemedicine market in India, as well as the changes observed as an effect of the lockdown and social distancing norms in the country. Several parameters have been considered, including the difference in levels of adoption in the pre- and post-COVID scenario, funding scenario, reimbursement, and regulatory landscape, and the possibility of an influx of new market entrants.



This chapter will enable the readers to understand the level of impact on the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



• Business Model Analysis



This chapter comprises the following information:

o Revenue Channel Analysis



This section analyzes the different business models pursued by players and in India, which is concluded in a brief comparative analysis of the strong revenue channels for existing as well as new players.



o Value Chain Analysis



This section describes in detail the value chain for telemedicine as a whole, i.e., including the service providers, healthcare providers, hardware and software providers, and telecommunications service providers. In addition, it also describes the value chain, specifically for telemedicine service providers.



o Furthermore, the chapter also discusses the emerging areas of application for telemedicine in India, the digital readiness of different states, and the future opportunities, which could be untapped with the aid of strong government support.



• Telemedicine Infrastructure Set-Up Cost Analysis



This section is useful to understand the amount of investment required for different levels of telemedicine setups. In addition, the chapter also provides ROI matrices and break-even analysis to analyze the profitability of the business.



• Case Studies



This chapter assesses some of the key players based on their delivery and business models, collaborations, funding, offering, and operational & expansion strategies.



In addition, the report provides:

• A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2020-2025) for different market segments

• Recent developments and trends in India as well as the global market landscape

• Average consultation costs based on specialties

• Factors promoting and inhibiting market growth



Expert Quote



"The issue with low penetration of telemedicine in the rural areas of India is not due to lack of infrastructure. Infrastructure is sufficiently available. There is a lack of willingness among market participants to go there and expand."



Scope of the India Telemedicine Market



The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the India telemedicine market, including a thorough analysis of the products and services.The study also presents detailed analysis and forecast for the India telemedicine services market by region and specialty.



The report considers hardware, software, and services for estimating the overall telemedicine market size in India. However, market splits by region and specialties have been provided for consultation services.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the telemedicine market in India in terms of various factors using it, including regulations, technology, end-user acceptance, and others. The study provides a plethora of information on several aspects, including market competition, business models, return on investment, set-up cost, consultation costs, and other vital information with respect to the India telemedicine market.



Countries Covered

• India



