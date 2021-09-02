India Test and Measurement (T&M) Thermal Cameras Outlook to 2025: Technology Trends, Key Segments, Growth Opportunities, Macroeconomic Factors

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian T&M Thermal Cameras Outlook, FY2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In India, thermal cameras are seeing moderate demand in the test and measurement (T&M) industry.

Traditionally, these cameras have been used in defense, healthcare, and firefighting (surveillance purposes); today, the focus has moved to industrial segments, and thermal cameras are used for detection, monitoring, inspection, and testing purposes. Technology advancements make for reduced time and cost, and the devices can be used to conduct energy audits, detect moisture in ceilings/walls/roofs, and spot plumbing leaks/blockages.

End-users prefer uncooled thermal cameras due to low initial and maintenance costs and high efficiency. Cooled thermal cameras are extremely sensitive and provide better detection capabilities; they are ideal for use in mid- to long-range detection applications.

The main downsides of these cameras are the high initial and maintenance costs, the extended downtime for service, and the need for cooling before system start. Uncooled thermal cameras are not bulky and have lesser moving parts than cooled cameras; however, for R&D applications and other critical applications that require high image quality and the temperature measurement of small targets, cooled cameras are preferred.

As demand increases, users will expect high-quality products at low prices. Advancements in image processing and the small form factor will allow these cameras to be used in mainstream applications across small and medium-sized businesses. They will also see high uptake in service and maintenance applications and will be able to provide augmented safety, reduced downtime, and superior accuracy.

The application of thermal cameras with data analytics will become a significant growth opportunity, especially because industries have started to focus on predictive maintenance and remote operations with the help of IoT.

Some of the key technology trends under study are artificial intelligence (AI) technology in thermal imaging, the use of UAVs in building thermography, real-time visualization and target assessment, smartphone thermal image cameras, augmented reality (AR) thermal-based wearable UI, and HQ/HD image quality.

As the government boosts the local market with new incentives, domestic manufacturing will increase. OEMs should leverage such initiatives and emphasize local manufacturing to obtain these government incentives.

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Strategic Imperative

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Thermal Cameras in the T&M Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary - Thermal Cameras in the T&M Industry

Key Highlights

Challenges

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment

Top Predictions for FY2022

3. Growth Environment and Scope - Thermal Cameras in the T&M Industry

Research Scope

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Key Applications

Market Segmentation by End-user Segment

4. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Thermal Cameras in the T&M Industry

Global GDP Growth Snapshot, 2021

Top Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region, 2021

India's Economic Evolution

Economic Evolution India's Quarterly Growth Expectations

Quarterly Growth Expectations India's Economic Predictions, FY2022

Economic Predictions, FY2022 Thermal Cameras in the T&M Industry Case Study

5. Thermal Cameras in the T&M Industry, Key Revenue Trends, India, FY2021

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment

Market Share by Region

End-user Segment Revenue Forecast

6. Key Technology Trends for FY2022

Key Technology Trends, FY2022

Technology Trend 1 - AI Technology in Thermal Imaging

Technology Trend 2 - UAV Usage in Building Thermography

Technology Trend 3 - Real-time Visualization and Target Assessment

Technology Trend 4 - Smartphone Thermal Image Cameras

Technology Trend 5 - Augmented Reality Thermal-based Wearable UI

Technology Trend 6 - HQ/HD Image Quality

7. Thermal Cameras in the T&M Industry, Segment Outlook, FY2021

Cooled Thermal Cameras Market Snapshot, FY2021

Uncooled Thermal Cameras Market Snapshot, FY2021

Cooled and Uncooled Thermal Cameras, Key Growth Opportunities, FY2022-FY2025

Thermal Cameras in the T&M Industry, Companies to Watch Out for, FY2022-FY2025

8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Thermal Cameras in the T&M Industry

Growth Opportunity 1: Identifying End-user Applications and Providing the Right Solution by Expanding to New Market Segments, 2024

Growth Opportunity 2: Policy Initiatives to Drive Domestic Manufacturing as an Opportunity for OEMs, 2024

Growth Opportunity 3: Investments in R&D are Essential to the Rising Application of Thermal Cameras, 2024

Growth Opportunity 4: Rising Adoption of Thermal Cameras in the Automotive Industry, 2023

9. Key Conclusions

10. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxlael

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

