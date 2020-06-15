NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



India Two-Wheeler Helmet Market By Helmet Type (Full Face, Open Face, Half Face, Modular and Motocross), By Distributor Channel (Offline (Dealers/Retailers, Two Wheeler Manufacturers, Institutional) and Online), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026







India two-wheeler helmet market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during 2021-2026, owing to increasingly stringent regulations and strictness at roads in India for both commuters and manufacturers of helmets in the country.With increase in consumer spending and demand for safer helmets due to rising number of road accidents in India, sales of two-wheeler helmets are forecast to continue growing across the country in the coming years.



It is illegal in India to drive a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet, after the recent amendment of Motor Vehicle Act, and a commuter caught driving without a helmet is fined INR 1,000 (instead of old INR 100).

India two-wheeler helmet market can be classified based on helmet type, by distributor channel, and by region.In terms of helmet type, the market is classified into Full face helmets, Open face helmets, Half face helmets, Modular helmets and Motocross helmets.



Full face helmets account for the largest market share and the segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.In terms of distributor channels, the market is categorized into online and offline channels.



Offline channels account for more than 95% of the market share in India two-wheeler helmet market and the segment is further segmented into Dealers/Retailers, Two-wheeler manufacturers and Institutional channels.More than half of the market is accounted for by three players, Studds, Vega and Steel Bird.



Due to increasing government strictness in regulations like recent amendment of Section 129 of the Motor Vehicle Act, which defines that the helmet should at least have a thickness of 20-25 mm with superior quality foam, ISI mark and follow Bureau of Indian Standards, customer inclination towards small leading organized helmet brands is expected to increase in India in the coming years.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: FY'2016-FY'2019

Base Year: FY'2020

Estimated Year: FY'2021

Forecast Period: FY'2022–FY'2026



Objective of the Study:



? To analyze and forecast the market size of India Two-Wheeler Helmet Market.

? To classify and forecast the India Two-wheeler Helmet Market based on Helmet type, Distributor Channel Type, By Region and By Company.

? To identify drivers and challenges for the India Two-wheeler Helmet market.

? To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India Two-wheeler Helmet market.

? To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in India Two-wheeler Helmet market.

Studds, Vega, Steel Bird, Aerostar, Wrangler, Ergo, Aaron, Royal Enfield, LS2 and THH among others are some of the leading players in India two-wheeler helmet market.TechSci Research performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.



Initially, the analyst sourced a list of two-wheeler helmet manufacturers in India.Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.



While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.Through this technique, the analyst was able to include vendors and service providers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.



TechSci Research analysed product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all two-wheeler helmet manufacturers across India.

The analyst calculated the market size of India two-wheeler helmet market using a top down approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



? Two-wheeler Helmet manufacturers, suppliers/ dealers and other stakeholders

? Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

? Organizations, forums and alliances related to India Two-wheeler Helmet market

? Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as two-wheeler helmet manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers, and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion. thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, India two-wheeler helmet market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, by Type:

? Full Face

? Open Face

? Half Face

? Modular

? Motocross

Market, By Distributor Channel:

? Offline

Dealers/ Retailers

Two-Wheeler manufacturers

Institutional

? Online

Market, By Region:

? North

? East

? West

? South

Market, By Company



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India Two-wheeler Helmet Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



? Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to ten).

Profit Margin Analysis

? Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



