India Two-wheeler Market Outlook Report 2020-2025 - Surge in EV Sales and Growth of e-Commerce Businesses to Drive New Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Two-wheeler Market Outlook to 2025 - Vehicle Electrification and Shared Mobility Trends Transforming the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study discusses the post-pandemic growth opportunities in the Indian two-wheeler (2W) market. It also analyzes the segment-wise impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on 2W sales in the country.

The base year for this study is 2020 and the forecast runs through 2025.



The need for personal transport has increased during the pandemic, and this will boost the sales of 2Ws in the short term as they are the cheapest mode of personal transport available. The entry level motorcycles market will gain the biggest share during these times as first-time buyers will opt for the smaller capacity engines as they provide increased mileage which is a major purchase influencer in the segment. Sales of scooters will be affected over the next 2 years as urban demand is expected to remain hit in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic and a rise in rural demand will lead to a surge in motorcycle sales even during these difficult times.



Monthly and quarterly sales are analyzed to determine the timeline for a revival of market prospects. The historical sales trends are provided along with the segment-wise sales of scooters, mopeds, and motorcycles. These 3 segments are further deep dived and analyzed by engine capacities. The forecast for sales by vehicle segment is provided till 2025. The key market drivers and restraints are also discussed.



Key growth opportunities in the market are discussed, wherein different aspects like connected 2W market, growth of shared mobility business models, increasing demand for premium motorcycles, and future retail strategies are analyzed in detail. The future of electric 2Ws in India, along with a forecast for sales up to 2025, is provided. The future of the e-Commerce business in the country along with the growing online food delivery market and their impact of the electric 2W market are also analyzed.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Two-Wheeler Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Indian 2W Market, Vehicle Segmentation

Research Scope

2. Impact of COVID-19 on the Indian 2W Market

Impact of COVID-19 on 2W Sales

Key Takeaways from the Impact of COVID-19 on the Indian 2W Industry

3. Growth Environment, Indian 2W Market

State of the Indian 2W Market due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Historical Sales Trends and Expectations for FY21

Segment-wise Sales

Major Players, Indian 2W Market

Segment-wise Market Share

Motorcycles Segment, Engine Displacement-wise Share

Motorcycles Segment, Market Share

Scooters Segment, Engine Displacement-wise Share

Scooters Segment, Market Share

Scooters Segment, Impact of COVID-19

Mopeds Segment

Segment Analysis by Model Type

Indian 2W Market, Scenario Analysis

Indian 2W Market, Segment-wise Forecast

Indian 2W Market, Engine Capacity Forecast

Growth Environment, Key Takeaways

4. Market Dynamics and Insights



Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Indian 2W Market, Key Joint Ventures

Impact of BS-VI Emission Norms on Vehicle Pricing - Prices of 2Ws are Expected to Increase by 10% to 15%

Electric 2W Market, Potential

Emergence of 2W Start-Ups

Indian 2W Market, Key Connected Features

Growth of Shared Mobility Business Models

Vehicle Renting Business Models

Indian EV Industry, SWOT Analysis

Enablers of Electric 2W Adoption, Government Regulations

FAME II, Incentive Structure for Electric 2Ws

Production Capacity of Key Market Participants

Dealership Networks of Key Market Participants

Current Production Capacity vs. Future Plans (Units/Annum), Top Manufacturers

Electric 2W Start-Ups, Regional Focus

Impact of Battery Price Declines on Product Innovator Start-Ups

Impact of Battery Price Declines on Cost-Effective Solution Providers

Technology-Savvy Start-Ups, Key Areas of Focus

Key Offerings by Cost-Effective Providers, Electric 2W Start-Ups

Indian Electric 2W Market, Scenario Analysis

Case Study, Ather

EV Growth Strategy, Detachable and Swappable Battery Offerings

Total Cost of Ownership, Battery Swapping

Total Cost of Ownership, Fleet Vs. Individual Usage

Shift in Last-Mile Connectivity from Traditional Petrol-driven Vehicles to Electric 2Ws

Increasing Demand for Premium Motorcycles

Increasing Preference for 2W Transport

Increasing Female Motorcycle Ridership

Future Retail Business Strategies

Indian 2W Market, Future Outlook

Growth Opportunities, Key Takeaways

5. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increasing Preference for Personal Transport and the Increasing Rate of Scooterization

Growth Opportunity 2 - Growing e-Commerce and Online Food Delivery Markets and Growth of Electric 2Ws and Shared Mobility Services

6. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned



Ather

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6e85t



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

