India UAV Drones Market Analysis, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Rapid Technological Advancements and Growing Need for Advanced Security Systems
Mar 30, 2021, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India UAV Drones Market, By Type (Fixed Wing, High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE), Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle, By Payload, By Equipment, By Component, By Application, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian UAV Drones Market is expected to reach USD1,810 million by FY2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.61%, owing to the rapid technological advancements and growing need for advanced security systems.
With increasing Drone penetration in the defense systems of India, the need for border security concerns and healthcare requirements is creating numerous growth opportunities for the UAV Drones market in India. The end-users are progressively receiving diverse type of Drones, for example, Fixed Wing, HALE, MALE, UCAV to confirm their identity along with increasing initiatives of The Government of India in broadly utilizing Drones in different activities like defense, entertainment, industrial, agriculture and commercial uses which in turn is straightforwardly pushing the demand for the market over the coming years.
UAV Drones market can be segmented based on the type, end-user, component, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into Fixed Wing HALE MALE and UCAV. MALE type is expected to lead the market owing to its increasing demand from the Defense and Industrial sectors, followed by Fixed Wing devices.
MALE has enhanced capturing images, recording videos, delivering objects, etc., making it dominant in the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for Drones from various entertainment, end-use industries, residential complex, the healthcare sector is predicted to drive the demand for UAV Drones during the forecast period.
Some of the players in the Indian UAV Drones Market include Idea forge Technology Pvt Limited, Asteria Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Detect Technologies Pvt Ltd, Aarav Unmanned Systems Pvt Ltd, Edal Systems and others.
The companies operating in the market are focusing on expansion and collaborations to increase their share in the market.
Key Target Audience:
- Drones technology solution providers
- Digital and physical security providing bodies and companies
- End-users of UAV Drones market such as Defense, Entertainment, commercial, entertainment, agriculture, and others (photography, videography, blogging etc.)
- Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances associated with UAV Drones based technology platforms and start-ups
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.
- Research & development organizations and consulting firms
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019
- Base Year: FY2020
- Estimated Year: FY2021
- Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Impact of COVID-19 on India UAV Drones Market
5. Global UAV Drones Market Overview
6. India UAV Drones Market Landscape
7. India UAV Drones Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (Fixed Wing, HALE, MALE, UCAV)
7.2.2. By End Use Sector (Defence, Agriculture, Entertainment, Industrial, Commercial and Others)
7.2.3. By Region (South, West, North, East)
7.2.4. By Component (Hardware, Software, Accessories)
7.2.4.1. 7.2.5 By Equipment (Sensors, Camera)
7.2.5. By Payload (0-25kg, 25-100kg, 100-500kg and 500 kg and above)
7.2.6. By Company
7.2.7. Product Market Map
8. India Fixed Wing Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By End Use Sector
8.2.2. By Region (North, South, West, East)
8.2.3. By Payload (0-25kg, 25-100kg, 100-500kg and 500 kg and above)
9. India MALE Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By End Use Sector
9.2.2. By Region (North, South, West, East)
9.2.3. By Payload (0-25kg, 25-100kg, 100-500kg and 500 kg and above)
10. India HALE Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By End Use Sector
10.2.2. By Region (North, South, West, East)
10.2.3. By Payload (0-25kg, 25-100kg, 100-500kg and 500 kg and above)
11. India UCAV Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By End Use Sector
11.2.2. By Region (North, South, West, East)
11.2.3. By Payload (0-25kg, 25-100kg, 100-500kg and 500 kg and above)
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
13.1. Increased Demand in Indian Defence Systems
13.2. Drones in India Healthcare Systems
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. India Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Ideaforge Technology Private Limited
16.2. Asteria Aerospace Pvt Ltd.
16.3. Detect Technologies Pvt Ltd.
16.4. Aarav Unmanned Systems Pvt Ltd.
16.5. Edall Systems and Services Private Ltd.
16.6. Johnnette Technologies Pvt Ltd
16.7. Kadet defence Systems
16.8. Rchobbytech Solutions Private Limited
16.9. Shenzhen DJI Innovation Technology Co. Ltd
16.10. Aerialair Aerospace Company Limited
17. Strategic Recommendations
