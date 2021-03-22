India Vehicle Purchase Preferences Report 2021: Examines Changes from During and After COVID-19 - 40% of Respondents are Planning a New Vehicle Purchase by the End of the Year

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice of Customer - Understanding Vehicle Purchase Preferences in India During and After COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Businesses disrupted by the pandemic are looking at revival even as they grapple with the new normal, and the automotive industry is no exception.

Mobility and mobility-related solutions lie hampered not just in India but across the word, with the last few months witnessing plunging sales, halting of new purchases, and closing up of many car dealerships.

One of the top results of the pandemic-induced shift in perception and consumer behavior is the aversion to using public transport or other shared mobility services. With the economy getting back on its feet, it is essential to know what the new normal will be, in terms of understanding vehicle purchase behavior and the shift in mobility preferences.

The publisher's 'Voice of Customer - Understanding Vehicle Purchase Preferences During and After COVID-19' aims to understand these changes. More than 350 2W and 4W owners and prospective buyers from various age groups and from both metro and non-metro cities were interviewed, and their responses analyzed.

The study presents insights into pre- and post-COVID-19 vehicle purchase preference and the rationale behind the change in preference - customer expectations, future intent, and the considerations that go into the purchase decision - demographic and behavioral characteristics of consumers to determine willingness to change purchase behavior, the influence of online/digital retail and the emergence of new mobility business models, such as subscription services/leasing and so on.

Some key findings of our survey show that there is a significant shift from public/shared transport to personal transportation. The biggest shift can be witnessed within the younger age group - 18-25 and 26-35 - respondents that are looking for post-COVID-19 transport options.

Respondents across age groups come down hard on shared mobility, with 56% of respondents apprehensive about hygiene and the lack of social distancing. As for the purchase of a new vehicle, 84% of respondents prefer buying a new vehicle, be it a 2W or a 4W, with 40% of them planning to purchase a new vehicle by the end of the year.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Study and Survey Findings

Scope of Analysis

Study Framework

Customer Profiling

Primary Pre-pandemic Mode of Commute/Transport

Post-pandemic Preference for Commute/Transport

Future Intent to Purchase a Vehicle

Type of Vehicle Most Likely to Purchase

Budget Allocation for New Vehicle Purchase Post COVID-19

Finance Consideration for Purchase of a Vehicle

Pre-Purchase Research for Vehicles After COVID-19

Shared Mobility Consideration in the Next 6 Months

Key Reasons for Considering Shared Mobility in the Next 6 Months

Reasons for Not Considering Shared Mobility in the Next 6 Months

Post-COVID-19 Likelihood of Personal Vehicle Usage

Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80j3uc



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

