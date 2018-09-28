India Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market Report 2018: Competition Forecast & Opportunities 2013-2023
The "India Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market By Operation (Axial, Radial & Mixed), By Sales Channel (Direct & Distribution), By End Use Industry (Agriculture & Lift Irrigation, Industrial & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India vertical turbine water pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% by 2023
Growing agriculture and lift irrigation sector driven by increasing investments in lift irrigation, drip irrigation and micro irrigation projects, in addition to increasing government support via budget allocations and subsidies, is expected to boost demand for vertical turbine water pumps in the country.
Moreover, increasing research & development activities, rising demand for pumps with high discharge and increasing number of power generation and sewage treatment plant construction projects are anticipated to positively influence the vertical turbine water pumps market in India during the forecast period.
India Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of vertical turbine water pumps market in India:
- Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Operation (Axial, Radial & Mixed), By Sales Channel (Direct & Distribution), By End Use Industry (Agriculture & Lift Irrigation, Industrial & Others)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in India vertical turbine water pumps market are
- Kirloskar Brothers Limited
- Flowmore Limited (Flowmore Pumps)
- Wilo Mather and Platt Pumps Private Limited
- WPIL Limited
- Flowserve India Controls Private Limited
- Sulzer Pumps India Limited
- Jyoti Limited
- Xylem Water Solutions India Private Limited
- Ruhrpumpen India Private Limited
- Chandra Pumps Private Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. India Water Pumps Market Overview
6. India Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market Outlook
7. India Agriculture & Lift Irrigation Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market Outlook
8. India Industrial Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market Outlook
9. India Water Supply & Wastewater Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market Outlook
10. India Building Services Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market Outlook
11. Product Benchmarking
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. Import & Export Analysis
16. Supply and Value Chain Analysis
17. India Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
19. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9n492l/india_vertical?w=5
