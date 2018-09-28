India Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market Report 2018: Competition Forecast & Opportunities 2013-2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market By Operation (Axial, Radial & Mixed), By Sales Channel (Direct & Distribution), By End Use Industry (Agriculture & Lift Irrigation, Industrial & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India vertical turbine water pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% by 2023

Growing agriculture and lift irrigation sector driven by increasing investments in lift irrigation, drip irrigation and micro irrigation projects, in addition to increasing government support via budget allocations and subsidies, is expected to boost demand for vertical turbine water pumps in the country.

Moreover, increasing research & development activities, rising demand for pumps with high discharge and increasing number of power generation and sewage treatment plant construction projects are anticipated to positively influence the vertical turbine water pumps market in India during the forecast period.

India Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of vertical turbine water pumps market in India:

Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Operation (Axial, Radial & Mixed), By Sales Channel (Direct & Distribution), By End Use Industry (Agriculture & Lift Irrigation, Industrial & Others)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in India vertical turbine water pumps market are



Kirloskar Brothers Limited

Flowmore Limited (Flowmore Pumps)

Wilo Mather and Platt Pumps Private Limited

and Platt Pumps Private Limited WPIL Limited

Flowserve India Controls Private Limited

Sulzer Pumps India Limited

Jyoti Limited

Xylem Water Solutions India Private Limited

Ruhrpumpen India Private Limited

Chandra Pumps Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Water Pumps Market Overview



6. India Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market Outlook



7. India Agriculture & Lift Irrigation Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market Outlook



8. India Industrial Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market Outlook



9. India Water Supply & Wastewater Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market Outlook



10. India Building Services Vertical Turbine Water Pumps Market Outlook



11. Product Benchmarking



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Import & Export Analysis



16. Supply and Value Chain Analysis



17. India Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape



19. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9n492l/india_vertical?w=5



