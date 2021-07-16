India Video Conferencing Market Report 2021 - Rising Number of Start-ups are Expected to Trigger Market Growth - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Video Conferencing Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Type, Software, Service, Sector, Region and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Video Conferencing Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2027F.

The India video conferencing market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years owing to the increased involvement of the majority of the sectors of the country towards video interaction, which has turned out to be an effective and efficient tool for real-time communication. Also, technological innovations and a rising number of start-ups in the country are expected to trigger the video conferencing market growth in India in the near future.

Additionally, approval of the Make-in-India plan of Apple's manufacturing partners by the Government of India and the entry of Tesla in the Indian market would be the significant factors behind the increasing adoption of video conferencing solutions in the corporate sectors as these MNCs would be extensively using such solutions for the strategic discussion with their newly established offices/plants in India.

Moreover, the video conferencing platform has encouraged faster decision making and has brought improvements in global business collaborations irrespective of the location of the person attending the online meeting sessions. The market is further expected to be primarily driven by the increasingly strong presence of knowledge and business outsourcing companies in the country.

The software industry has highly benefitted from the increasing effect of COVID. Due to the imposition of nationwide lockdown in the country to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, the majority of the companies adopted work from home strategies, which has upsurged the market value for video conferencing solutions as companies rely on video conferencing platforms to uphold timely meetings and conferences with employees at the ease of their homes.

Moreover, with an increase in the need for advanced secure socket layer (SSL) coupled with rising transitions towards face-to-face meeting for better understanding of concepts and terminologies of a particular meeting session is expected to instigate market growth for the software segment in the Indian market in the near future.

Based on types, the software domain is expected to register potential growth in the coming years owing to the Digital India initiative by the Indian government and efforts of the government to build people's strength and opportunity to innovate. The government is further providing credit to some of the top software giants such as HCL, Zoho, Peopelink and another top 10 software firms coupled with an opportunity to propagate new and innovative video conferencing prototypes and simultaneously launch the selected prototypes in the Indian market in the coming years.

India Video Conferencing Market report comprehensively covers the market by types, sectors, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Markets Covered

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Type

Hardware



Telepresence





Integrated





Desktop



Software



On-Premise





Cloud-Based



Services



Managed





Professional

By Sector

Corporate



Education



Government



Healthcare



Others (Hospitality, Legal, etc.)

By Region

Northern



Southern



Eastern



Western

Companies Mentioned

AT&T, Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Blue Jeans Network Inc.

Cisco Systems., Inc.

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Lifesize, Inc.

Logitech

Microsoft Corp.

Plantronics, Inc.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

