India Warehousing Market Report 2021-2025 - Extensive Growth Attributed to the Robust Expansion in Pharmaceutical, e-Commerce, and Manufacturing Sectors

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehousing Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The warehousing market in India was valued at INR 1,050 Bn in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~14.86% between 2021 and 2025, to reach a value of INR 2,028.86 Bn by 2025.

The usage of the warehousing system in India has gained significant prominence over the past few years. In India, the warehousing and cold storage space occupation increased by ~77% from 2019 to 2020.

At present, warehousing in India is mostly concentrated in tier-I cities, such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Hyderabad. However, with the rising demand for e-commerce activities and doorstep delivery services in the tier-II and tier-III cities, the warehousing sector in India is expected to grow potentially in the coming years.



Market insights:



The growth in the India warehousing market is triggered by the robust expansion in the country's pharmaceutical, e-commerce, and manufacturing sectors. The rapid growth in the market can also be attributed to the government's policy support and increasing institutional investments. Other factors, including technological advancements, such as warehousing automation and robotic mechanization are expected to revolutionize the market.

However, the unavailability of feasible lands, high land acquisition prices and the lack of an adequate warehouse infrastructure in the country are factors hindering the growth of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Snowman Logistics, Gati, DHL Express, and Mahindra Logistics.



COVID-19 impact analysis:



The pandemic and the nationwide lockdown have perpetuated their severe impact on the world economy. The warehousing sector also witnessed a notable decline in its capacity utilization over the first three quarters of 2020 due to a halt in production, supply chain disruption, and restriction in international trade. The demand for warehousing in India fell by ~11% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

However, with the phasing out of the lockdown and restrictions on transport activities, the warehousing market started reviving and emerged as a promising market for potential investors. A massive increase in the demand for cold chain and pharmaceutical warehousing and the growth in the e-commerce and e-retail segments in India are driving the market in the post-lockdown period.



