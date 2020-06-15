India Wired Broadband Market, By Type, By Speed, By Application, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

India Wired Broadband Market, By Type (Digital Subscriber Line (DSL); Coaxial Cable; Fiber to the Home (FTTH)), By Speed (Upto 1 Mbps; 2-8 Mbps; 9-40 Mbps; 40-100 Mbps; Above 100 Mbps), By Application (Residential; Commercial; Industrial), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024







India wired broadband market is projected to grow from around $ 200 million in 2019 to $ 243 million by 2024.Currently, penetration of wired broadband in the country is very low, which presents an opportunity for the wired broadband companies to expand their presence across the country.



According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), as of March 2019, there were 18.42 million wired broadband subscribers in India compared with around 545 million wireless broadband subscribers. India broadband market is anticipated to move towards bundled plans offering unlimited calling, cable TV and OTT. Increasing applications of ICT services, low transaction costs and increasing connectivity are further expected to drive the market. Also, the central government has issued Right of Way (RoW) model pertaining to broadband service expansion, which provides a right to the telecom providers to lay down their telecom infrastructure in the country. As a part of BharatNet project, the government of India also planned to connect 250,000 gram panchayats with broadband, which is expected to be completed by 2023. As of now, the government has successfully laid optical fiber in 100,000 gram panchayats, which is further positively influencing the market.



Wired broadband market in India can be segmented based on type, speed, application and region.Based on type, the market can be segmented into digital subscriber line (DSL), coaxial cable and fiber to the home (DSL).



Digital subscriber line dominated the India Wired Broadband market in 2018 with a market share of over 65% owing to the fact that digital subscriber line (DSL) uses traditional copper wire telephone line and provides high bandwidth digital data to multiple locations without much changes in existing telecommunication infrastructure. This is followed by coaxial cable and fiber to the home segments.



The companies operating in India wired broadband market include Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd (ACT), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited (Hathway), Excitel Broadband, You Broadband, Nextra, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of India wired broadband market.

• To classify and forecast India wired broadband market based on type, speed, application, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India wired broadband market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India wired broadband market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India wired broadband market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated the market size of India wired broadband market by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various application segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Wired broadband companies and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to wired broadband market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India wired broadband market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

o Coaxial Cable

o Fiber to the Home (FTTH)

• Market, By Speed:

o Upto 1 Mbps

o 2-8 Mbps

o 9-40 Mbps

o 40-100 Mbps

o Above 100 Mbps

• Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

• Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o West

o East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India wired broadband market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



