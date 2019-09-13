Indian Air Purifiers Market Forecast to FY2023 - Target Seasonal Peaks Due to Pollution Rise in Certain Months in Specific Geographies
Sep 13, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Air Purifiers Market, Forecast to FY23" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With air pollution becoming a health hazard, there is very little that citizens can do to immediately address the problem; this is where the air purifier comes into play. In recent years, the air purifier market has witnessed a hike in demand fueled by degrading air quality and increasing concern toward health issues. The air purifier industry is developing at a high pace, owing to increasing environmental norms pertaining to improving the air quality and technological advancements made into this field such as the recent implementation of HEPA filters.
Despite the various technological developments, air purifiers have been perceived as a luxury item, owing to the high installation and maintenance cost. However, the competition in the air purifier market is rising, which is bringing down the prices. With the growing disposable income, air purifiers are gradually being perceived as a utility product, specifically in the residential sector. Moreover, the demand for air purifiers is no longer limited to residential and industrial uses; recently, the commercial market has also opened up for the air purifier industry.
This analysis offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation by technology types (HEPA, ionizers, ozone generators); by key end-user segments (residential, commercial, industrial, transport, government, and others); and by regions (North, South, East, and West). The study covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. It also includes a discussion of the key companies operating in this market.
The research includes market data from FY18 to FY23 that gives a future outlook for the air purifiers market in India, which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented exhibits.
Research Scope:
The study aims to analyze and forecast the Indian air purifiers market from FY18 to FY23, with the base year FY18.
Market by Technology
- HEPA: High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) is a type of air filter usually designed to remove 99.97% of airborne particles measuring 0.3 micrometers or greater in diameter passing through it
- Ionizers/Ion Generators: Ionizers use electricity to release negative ions into the air; these attach to the positively charged particles such as dust, bacteria, pollen, and other allergens.
- Ozone Generators: Ozone air purifiers are devices that additionally release ozone molecules, which react with strong odors and airborne chemicals and effectively eliminate them.
Key Issues Addressed:
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What is the current market size and segmentation by type of technology, regions, and end users?
- What is the future growth potential of air purifiers in India? What will the major drivers and trends impact the market?
- What is the industry structure and how is the competitive environment?
- What are the growth opportunities for new entrants and existing participants?
- What is the current distribution structure and how are they going to change in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market Segmentation by End Users
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Air Purifiers Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends - Total Air Purifiers Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Regional Hot Spots
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Segments
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End-user Segments
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
5. Market Dynamics
- Key Stakeholders
- Value Chain - Import Cost Analysis
- Cost Structure and Margins
- Key Buying Factors
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Air Purifiers Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Key Market Participants - Profiling
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Low Penetration in Residential Segment
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Rise in Sales from eCommerce Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Offering Value-added or Customized Products Suiting Indian Consumer Tendencies
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Target Seasonal Peaks Due to Pollution Rise in Certain Months in Specific Geographies
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Dual Positioning-Utility and Health-support Product
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Impact of Mega Trends on the Air Purifiers Market
- Mega Trend Impact on the Air Purifiers Market
- India Urbanization Rate - Mega trend
- Urbanization - Mega Trend Explained
- Growing Healthcare Market - Outlook for India
- Growing Healthcare Market - Mega Trend Explained
- The Middle Bulge - Mega Trend
- The Middle Bulge in India - Mega Trend Explained
- eRetailing Landscape in India
- eRetailing Landscape in India - Mega Trend Key Factors
9. Segment Analysis by Technology - HEPA
- HEPA Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
10. Segment Analysis by Technology - Ion Generators
- Ion Generators Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
11. Segment Analysis by Technology - Ozone Generators and Others
- Ozone Generators and Others Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
12. Segment Analysis by End Users - Residential
- Residential Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
13. Segment Analysis by End Users - Commercial
- Commercial Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
14. Segment Analysis by End Users - Transport
- Transport Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
15. Segment Analysis by End Users - Government & Others
- Government & Others Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r36zen
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article