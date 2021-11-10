Indian-American Author, TV Host, Producer and Culinary Expert Padma Lakshmi Joins DAH! as Board Advisor and Brand Partner

"I think DAH!'s Lassi (yogurt smoothie) is special because it has more probiotics and less sugar than a lot of drinkable yogurts. I'm looking forward to sharing this with the American public because it may be something new for them," said Padma Lakshmi. "It can play a vital role in gut health, nutrition, in getting enough protein, and in being a great addition to our diet that's just plain delicious."

On November 10, DAH! will release Tomato with Mixed Berries Lassi, a new product crafted in partnership with Lakshmi and inspired by her New York Times bestselling children's book "Tomatoes For Neela." Born in India, Lassi is a yogurt smoothie cooked at a lower temperature for a longer period of time yielding a smooth, richly textured, intensely flavorful product. DAH!'s Lassi varieties are always made with real fruit and pack 60 billion live probiotics per 32-oz. bottle, making them not only delicious but also excellent for digestive health. Tomato with Mixed Berries will join DAH!'s existing portfolio of Lassi yogurt smoothies, including Alphonso Mango (with mangoes sourced from India), Plain (with no added sugar), Vanilla with Cardamom, Strawberry with Mint and Peach with Honey.

"We are beyond honored for Padma to join our team, and bring along her wealth of food knowledge and understanding of consumer behavior," said Pamela Goldberg, CEO and board member of DAH!. "With Padma's passion and partnership, we have no doubt that Lassi will soon be a household name."

Tomato with Mixed Berries Lassi is now available to order direct-to-consumer at www.dahlicious.com . DAH!'s India-inspired yogurts are available in traditional and natural grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, Fresh Direct, Market Basket, Bristol Farms, select Kroger locations and more, plus for delivery on Instacart.com.

About DAH!

DAH! merges the time-tested, ancient wisdom of India's culinary traditions with the precision of modern methods and technologies to produce premium, slow-cultured products high in probiotics in dairy and plant-based offerings. DAH!'s current product line-up includes Lassi, a slow-cultured drinkable yogurt smoothie; Dahi, a traditional Indian yogurt that's smooth and creamy; and Almond, a plant-based yogurt that contains an entire serving of almonds in each cup. Each is crafted with better-for-you, wholesome ingredients, like whole milk and real fruit, packed with 15 billion probiotics per serving (60 billion total in 32-oz. cartons), which is the highest amount of probiotics per serving on the market, and is gluten-free, kosher and slow-cultured with no artificial flavorings or essences. DAH! products are available in traditional and natural grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, Fresh Direct, Market Basket, Bristol Farms, select Kroger locations and more, plus for delivery on Instacart.com. To learn more about DAH!, please visit www.dahlicious.com .

About Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi is an Emmy-nominated food expert, television producer, host and The New York Times best-selling author. She is the creator of the critically acclaimed Hulu series Taste the Nation, winner of the 2021 Critics Choice Award. Taste the Nation will return for a holiday seasonette in November 2021, and its second season will begin filming in early 2022. Lakshmi also serves as host and executive producer of Bravo's two-time Emmy-winning series Top Chef.

Lakshmi is co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America (EFA) and an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Artist Ambassador for immigrants' rights and women's rights. Lakshmi was also appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

