Indian Animal Husbandry Market Report 2018 with Profiles of Key Players

The Indian animal husbandry market was worth INR 3,481 Billion in 2017.

Animal husbandry deals with the agricultural practice of breeding and raising livestock. Products obtained from animal husbandry include broiler meat, eggs, buffalo meat, sheep/goat meat, pig meat, wool, animal skin, etc.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach INR 7,376 Billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of around 13% during 2018-2023.

Indian Animal Husbandry Market: Drivers

The per capita consumption of meat in India is fairly low compared to the developed markets suggesting that a significant share of the market still remains unpenetrated. We expect a continuous growth in disposable incomes coupled with changing food habits to increase the consumption of meat in the coming years.

Although the share of processed meat in the entire meat industry is currently fairly small, it represents a sector that is expected to grow very fast in the coming years. As a result of increasing concerns related to the hygiene of the fresh meat available in the retail markets, consumers are expected to shift towards processed and value-added meat products such as sausages, ham, bacon, luncheon meat, kebabs, meatballs, etc.

Growth in the food services market such as restaurant and fast food joints are also creating a positive impact on the consumption of meat in the country. The share of restaurants and fast food joints serving non-vegetarian food is expected to increase in the coming years.

The leather industry in India represents a very large market and amongst the world's fastest leather markets. We expect the strong growth in the leather market to create a positive impact on the consumption of hides and skin which are used as raw materials in the production of leather.

The woolen fabric industry in India is currently experiencing growth both in terms of domestic consumption as well as exports. We expect this to create a positive impact on the consumption of wool in the country.

Market Summary:



Based on the segment, the market has been segregated as sheep and goat meat, buffalo meat, hides and skins, pig meat, wool and hair, broiler meat, eggs, aquaculture, insects and others.

The market has also been segregated on the basis of various regions.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report and the profiles of key players have also been provided.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Indian Animal Husbandry Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Segment

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Input Supply

5.7.3 Production

5.7.4 Processing

5.7.5 Marketing and Distribution

5.7.6 End-Consumers

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Price Analysis

5.9.1 Price Indicators

5.9.2 Price Structure

5.9.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Segment

6.1 Sheep and Goat Meat

6.1.1 Historical and Current Market Trends

6.1.2 Competitive Landscape

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Buffalo Meat

6.3 Hides and Skins

6.4 Pig Meatape

6.5 Wool and Hair

6.6 Broiler Meat

6.7 Eggs

6.8 Aquaculture

6.9 Insects

6.10 Others



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 North India

7.2 South India

7.3 East India

7.4 West India



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Key Players

8.3 Profiles of Key Players



