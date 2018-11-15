Indian Apiculture Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Indian Apiculture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian apiculture market was worth INR 14,975 Million in 2017. The market is further projected to reach INR 29,685 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of around 12% during 2018-2023.

Apiculture involves the study and practice of beekeeping to produce natural honey. Apart from honey, a number of other by-products are also associated with Apiculture - these include beeswax, propolis, royal jelly, honeycomb, etc. For the purpose of this report, however, we have defined the apiculture market to consist of honey and beeswax.

Honey consumption in India has witnessed a strong growth over the last few decades. The per capita consumption of honey, however, still remains low in India compared to a number of developed countries. The low per capita consumption of honey is mainly as a result of the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of honey in diets and the fact that dietary habits in India do not call for the use of honey in a major way. In India, the consumption of honey is mainly in medicines with a relatively lower consumption directly as food. The other key product obtained from bee colonies - beeswax' is primarily used in the manufacturing of cosmetics, soaps, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Indian Apiculture Market: Drivers

The per capita consumption of honey is significantly lower than a number of other countries. However, as a result of changing food habits and an increasing inclination of the Indian consumer towards health and wellness foods, we expect the consumption of honey to increase in the coming years.

Honey forms a key ingredient in the ayurveda and pharmaceutical sectors in India. Traditional Indian medicinal systems such as ayurveda utilize honey mainly as a vehicle for quicker absorption of various drugs such as herbal extracts. Moreover, it is also thought to support the treatment of several more specific ailments, especially those related to respiratory irritations and infections, mouth sores, eye cataracts, etc. We expect the growth of the Ayurveda and pharmaceutical sectors to create a positive impact on honey consumption in India.

Honey is also being increasingly used as an ingredient in a number of foods such as baked products, confectionary, candy, marmalades, jams, spreads, breakfast cereals, beverages, milk products, etc. We expect an increasing consumption of these food products to create a positive impact on the sales of honey in the coming years.

Market Summary:



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as honey, and beeswax. Honey currently represents the biggest segment.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as direct consumption, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented as North India , South India , East India and West India .

, , and . The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report and the profiles of key players have also been provided.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Indian Apiculture Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Honey

6.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

6.1.2 Competitive Landscape

6.1.3 Price Analysis

6.1.4 Market Forecast

6.2 Beeswax

6.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

6.2.2 Competitive Landscape

6.2.3 Price Analysis

6.2.4 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Direct Consumption

7.2 Food and Beverages

7.3 Pharmaceuticals

7.4 Cosmetics

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North India

8.2 South India

8.3 East India

8.4 West India



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lx8s9r/indian_apiculture?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

