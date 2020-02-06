Indian Credit Card Industry Insights, 2015-2025 - Market Landscape, Trends & Developments, Policy & Regulatory Landscape, Competitive Landscape, Strategic Recommendations

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Credit Card Market, By Type, By Service Providing Company (Visa; Mastercard; Rupay; & Others), By Credit Score , By Credit Limit, By Card Type, By Benefits (Cashback; & Voucher), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In India, the credit card user base in 2019 reached 47 million and the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 25% during 2020-2025, on account of rising popularity of credit cards and growing trend of purchasing products first and paying later.



The credit card market in India is smaller when compared with its counterpart debit card; however, the market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. With increasing popularity of credit cards, banks are focusing on urban and semi-urban markets in order to increase their share in the market.



The market can be segmented based on type, service providing company, credit score, credit limit, card type, benefits and region. Based on type, credit card market can be bifurcated into general purpose and private label segments. General purpose is the dominant segment in the market and the segment is likely to continue its dominance in the coming years as well, as general purpose credit cards can be used at a variety of stores.



Major players operating in the country include HDFC Bank Limited, SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Citibank India, and Bank of Baroda, among others. Reserve Bank of India discontinued magnetic strip-based cards from December 31, 2018 on account of increasing instances of card cloning and skimming.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To assess the demand for credit cards in India .

. To analyze and forecast the market size of credit card market across the country.

To classify and forecast the Indian Credit Card Market on the basis of type, service providing company, credit score, credit limit, card type, benefits, by region and by company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Credit Card Market.

To identify market trends and developments in the Indian Credit Card Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Indian Credit Card Market.

