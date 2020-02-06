Indian Credit Card Industry Insights, 2015-2025 - Market Landscape, Trends & Developments, Policy & Regulatory Landscape, Competitive Landscape, Strategic Recommendations
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Credit Card Market, By Type, By Service Providing Company (Visa; Mastercard; Rupay; & Others), By Credit Score , By Credit Limit, By Card Type, By Benefits (Cashback; & Voucher), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In India, the credit card user base in 2019 reached 47 million and the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 25% during 2020-2025, on account of rising popularity of credit cards and growing trend of purchasing products first and paying later.
The credit card market in India is smaller when compared with its counterpart debit card; however, the market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. With increasing popularity of credit cards, banks are focusing on urban and semi-urban markets in order to increase their share in the market.
The market can be segmented based on type, service providing company, credit score, credit limit, card type, benefits and region. Based on type, credit card market can be bifurcated into general purpose and private label segments. General purpose is the dominant segment in the market and the segment is likely to continue its dominance in the coming years as well, as general purpose credit cards can be used at a variety of stores.
Major players operating in the country include HDFC Bank Limited, SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Citibank India, and Bank of Baroda, among others. Reserve Bank of India discontinued magnetic strip-based cards from December 31, 2018 on account of increasing instances of card cloning and skimming.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Year: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To assess the demand for credit cards in India.
- To analyze and forecast the market size of credit card market across the country.
- To classify and forecast the Indian Credit Card Market on the basis of type, service providing company, credit score, credit limit, card type, benefits, by region and by company.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Credit Card Market.
- To identify market trends and developments in the Indian Credit Card Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Indian Credit Card Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Most Important Factors Determining Usage for Credit Card Users
4.2. Factors Influencing Credit Card Adoption in India
4.3. Leading Credit Card Companies in Terms of Customer Service
4.4. Frequency of Review of Credit Score By Credit Card Users
4.5. Purpose of Using Credit Card
4.6. Readiness to Increase Credit Limit
5. India Credit Card Market Landscape
6. India Credit Card Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (General Purpose and Private Label)
6.2.2. By Service Providing Company (Visa, Mastercard, Rupay and Others)
6.2.3. By Credit Score (300 - 500, 501 - 700, 701 - 850 and Above 851)
6.2.4. By Credit Limit (Up to 50K, 51K - 2L and Above 2L)
6.2.5. By Card Type (Base, Signature and Platinum)
6.2.6. By Benefits (Cashback and Voucher)
6.2.7. By Region (West, South, North and East)
6.2.8. By Company (FY 2019)
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.3.1. By Type
6.3.2. By Service Providing Company
6.3.3. By Credit Limit
6.3.4. By Region
7. West India Credit Card Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Service Providing Company
7.2.2. By Credit Score
7.2.3. By Credit Limit
7.2.4. By Card Type
8. South India Credit Card Market Outlook
9. North India Credit Card Market Outlook
10. East India Credit Card Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends and Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Company Profiles
15.1.1. HDFC Bank Ltd.
15.1.2. SBI Cards & Payment Services Limited
15.1.3. ICICI Bank Limited
15.1.4. Axis Bank Limited
15.1.5. Citibank India
15.1.6. Bank of Baroda
15.1.7. RBL Bank Ltd.
15.1.8. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
15.1.9. Punjab National Bank
15.1.10. IndusInd Bank
16. Strategic Recommendations
