Indian Creek Foundation Provides Notice of Data Event

SOUDERTON, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Creek Foundation ("ICF") provides notice of a data event.

On February 6, 2021, ICF discovered that portions of its computer network were infected with malware that encrypted certain systems. ICF promptly took the affected systems offline, initiated other containment measures, and with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, launched an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident. The investigation confirmed that certain folders may have been accessed or removed from ICF systems without authorization on February 6, 2021. ICF therefore undertook a lengthy, time-intensive, and thorough review of the potentially impacted folders and its internal files and systems in order to identify the information that was potentially impacted and to whom it related. In conjunction with this review, on or about April 15, 2021, a third-party firm was engaged to programmatically and manually review the information at issue in order to identify impacted individuals and the types of data associated with those individuals. Concurrently, ICF internally reviewed its databases. and, on or about July 14, 2021, first determined that one or more of the potentially impacted folders included protected information related to individuals. ICF continued to diligently review and reconcile the information with its internal records in furtherance of identifying the individuals to whom the data related and the appropriate contact information for those individuals. Those efforts were completed on or around August 24, 2021, at which time ICF determined the scope of impacted individuals and the types of data associated with those individuals as a result of the extensive internal review. ICF thereafter worked to provide notification to potentially impacted individuals as quickly as possible.

Although the information varies by individual, the involved ICF systems contained the following types of information at the time of the incident: name, Social Security number, driver's license number, health insurance information, medical treatment/diagnosis information, and financial account information.

Information security is one of ICF's highest priorities. Upon discovering this incident, ICF took steps to respond. Further, ICF notified federal law enforcement regarding this event. Moreover, ICF is reviewing and enhancing existing policies and procedures and implementing additional safeguards to further secure the information in its systems and reduce the likelihood of a similar future event. ICF is also notifying relevant regulatory authorities as required. As an added precaution, ICF is offering complimentary access to credit monitoring and identity restoration services to potentially impacted individuals.

Should individuals have questions regarding this event or wish to inquire as to their eligibility for the complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services, they may call ICF's dedicated assistance line at 800-974-0685, which is available Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may also write to ICF at 420 Cowpath Road, Souderton, PA 18964, or via email [email protected].

ICF encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and explanation of benefits and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity.

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Individuals have the right to file a police report if they experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

