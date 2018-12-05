Indian Facility Management (FM) Services Market Forecast, 2018-2023: Increasing Acceptance of Outsourcing Non-core Activities and Burgeoning Demand from Commercial and Industrial Clients
Professional FM services have now become a necessity for asset owners, as they not only help increase the lifespan of a building but also help owners meet international health and safety standards. Increased need to reduce operating costs of the facilities and buildings of the end-user segments and increasing demand for energy conservation and optimum usage of building solutions is fueling the growth of the FM market in India. The shortage of skilled manpower for services that require technical expertise is a challenge for the service providers in the market.
This industry report on FM services in India offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation by service types (hard and soft services) and by key end-user segments (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government and Infrastructure, and Educational Institutions. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key companies operating in this market. The research includes market data from FY18 to FY23 that gives the future outlook for the FM services market in India which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs.
Research Scope
Hard and Soft Services
- Hard services include HVAC, Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing (MEP), Lighting, Energy Management Services, Water/Plumbing, Energy Audits, Safety Audits, etc.
- Soft services include Cleaning, Landscaping, Admin Support, Transport/Fleet Services, Waste Management, Housekeeping, Pantry and Catering, Horticulture and Landscaping, Security, Pest Control, Front Office Support, etc.
Key End User Segments: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government and Infrastructure, Educational Institutions
Geography: India
Study Period: FY18 to FY23; Base Year: FY18; Forecast Years: FY19 to FY23
Key Issues Addressed
- How is the market for FM services expected to grow in future and at what rate?
- How has the market been classified in terms of services and what are the industry and competitive structures?
- Which types of service markets have potential as targets that could bring sustainable growth?
- Which type of end-user segments have higher market share and which segments are expected to provide larger opportunities in the future?
- What are the market drivers and restraints? And what are the key industry challenges?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Type of Service
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total FM Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- Industry Challenges
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total FM Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Type of Services
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Type of Service
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total FM Market
- Market Share
- Market Structure
- Comparison of the Organized and Unorganized Markets
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions
6. Market Trends and Need Gaps
- Market Trends
- Need Gaps
- Demand Supply Challenges
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Energy Management
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Green FM
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Remote Monitoring System (RMS)
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Rise of the Residential Segment
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Technical Innovations
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Hard Services Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. Soft Services Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
10. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aramark
- Avon
- Compass
- Dusters
- ISS
- Kannelite
- Krystal
- PSIPL
- Quess Corp
- Sindoori Faber
- Sodexo
- Updater
