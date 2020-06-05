Indian Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Outlook 2020-2030 by End-use, Type, Grade, Distribution Channel, Region/State and Company

DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End Use, Type, Grade, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for PVC in India witnessed an impressive CAGR in the historic years and is projected to achieve a healthy CAGR of over 6.81% during 2015-2030.



Pipe grade PVC accounts for over 40 per cent of the overall demand for PVC in the country as the product is extensively used in the production of water-distribution and underground irrigation pipes. Government policies in the budget of FY 20 for improvisation in facilities for piped water supply in rural areas has given a much-needed push in the demand for PVC in the domestic market.



Another large percentage of the demand for PVC comes from the construction industry where it is utilized in the manufacturing of profiles, films and insulation. However, due to economic slowdown, halt in the construction activities has led to a considerable decline in the demand for PVC in the last few years. In contrast, the demand for PVC in packaging applications has witnessed a significant growth after the outbreak of Coronavirus in the final quarter of FY 20.



The rising awareness for maintaining good hygiene as a preventive measure of the virus has made the food and beverage industry to increase the utilization of flexible packaging to assure complete safety of the packaged products. The demand for PVC in the packaging sector is likely to further propel in the coming years as there are low chances for the complete abatement of the virus till a proper vaccine is attained.



The total capacity of PVC in India is around 1640 KTA with Reliance Industries holding maximum share in its production in comparison to the other four leading players. The domestic production of PVC is unable to consolidate the massive demand for the product hence, around 50 per cent of the demand in India is being met through imports.



To sufficiently meet the requirements, All India Plastic Manufacturers and Association (AIPMA) urged the government in Dec 2019 to cut a significant percentage of the high anti-dumping duty imposed on the product in the past few years. However, the association has laid stress to impose floor pricing on finished plastic goods being imported from China and other major producing countries in order to restrain under invoicing from foreign manufacturers.



As Vinyl Monomer and Chlorine are the major raw materials required to produce PVC, production and availability of these two in India also plays crucial role in determining the yearly production of PVC in the country. In the coming five years, the Indian PVC market is anticipated to witnesses a healthy growth after the government scheme of self-reliant India, emphasizing on the domestic production and consumption of products.



Years Considered for this Report

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast PVC capacity, production, demand, and demand - supply gap in India .

. To categorize PVC demand based on end-user, type, grade, region and sales channel.

To study trade dynamics and company share in the Indian PVC market.

To identify major customers of PVC in India .

. To evaluate and forecast PVC pricing by grade in India .

. To identify and profile major companies operating in the Indian PVC market.

To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in the Indian PVC market.

As India holds limited capacity to produce PVC, a sufficient percentage of the demand for PVC is met through imports from other countries. Some of the major players operating in the Indian PVC market are Reliance Industries, Finolex Industries Limited, Chemplast Sanmar Limited, DCW Limited, DCM Shriram Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Formosa Plastics Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Hanwa Chemical Corporation, LG Chem, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd etc.



Prices of Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) are highly susceptible to the prices of its feedstock Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM). As Vinyl Chloride Monomer is a majorly imported material, international prices of the product play a very crucial role in determining the prices of its derivative PVC in the domestic market.



In FY 20, prices of PVC witnessed a downtrend on decline in the demand from the automotive industry affected by the prolonged slowdown in the sector due to economic downturn, which was further exacerbated by the outbreak of Coronavirus in the final quarter. Owing to the halt in industrial activities in Q4 FY20, prices of PVC underwent a fall of around 5 per cent from previous fiscal year.



Key Topics Covered



1. Manufacturing Process & Technology Licensing Evaluation



2. India PVC Demand-Supply Gap Outlook, By Volume

2.1. Capacity, By Company

2.2. Capacity, By Location

2.3. Capacity, By Technology

2.4. Production, By Company

2.5. Operating Efficiency, By Company

2.6. Country-Wise Import

2.7. Country-Wise Export

2.8. Demand-Supply Gap



3. India PVC Demand Outlook

3.1. By End Use

3.2. By Type

3.3. By Grade

3.4. By Distribution Channel

3.5. By Region / State

3.6. By Company



4. Customer Analysis

4.1. Procurement Volume

4.2. Procurement Prices

4.3. Existing Supplier

4.4. Contact Details



5. Cost Structure

5.1. Raw Material Cost

5.2. Selling & Distribution Cost

5.3. Fixed Cost

5.4. Other Cost



6. Market Trends & Developments (Focus on emerging application and manufacturing technologies)



7. Grade-Wise & Company-Wise Pricing Analysis (Monthly)

7.1. Historical Prices (Domestic, CFR)

7.2. Forecast



8. Competitive Landscape (Top 10 Companies in terms of revenue share)

8.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1. Key Financial Matrices

8.1.2. Margin Analysis

8.1.3. SWOT Analysis

8.1.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

8.1.5. Planned Investments

8.1.6. Collaborations

8.1.7. Technology Licensing

8.1.8. Expansion Plan



9. Project Viability Analysis



10. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Reliance Industries

Finolex Industries Limited

Chemplast Sanmar Limited

DCW Limited

DCM Shriram Limited

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Formosa Plastics Group

Mistui Chemicals

Hanwa Chemical Corporation

LG Chem

