Indian Poultry Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

The Indian poultry market, consisting of broilers and eggs was worth INR 1,750 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach INR 4,340 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2019-2024.

India today is the one of the world's largest producer of eggs and broiler meat. The poultry industry in India has undergone a major shift in structure and operation during the last two decades transforming from a mere backyard activity into a major industry with the presence of a large number of integrated players. This transformation has involved a sizeable investment in breeding, hatching, rearing and processing activities.

Indian Poultry Farm Market: Drivers

Increasing Incomes Coupled by Changing Food Habits: Broiler meat in the past had been considered to be a delicacy but as a result of increasing levels of urbanization and higher levels of disposable incomes, poultry meat is increasingly seen as less of a luxury product and more as a daily staple. Further with changing food habits and increasing exposure to global cuisines, the Indian population is increasingly converting to a non-vegetarian diet. Poultry meat is preferred over other meat products as it is considered more hygienic and is available throughout the year across the country at relatively lesser prices than fish/mutton.

Large Unpenetrated Market: The annual per capita consumption of broiler meat and eggs remains one of the lowest in the world and is significantly lower than many emerging and developed markets. As a result of the low penetration levels and continuously increasing income levels, however, we expect the per capita consumption of both broiler meat and eggs to increase continuously during the next five years.

Growth in the Food Services Market: Growth in the food services market such as restaurant and fast food joints are also creating a positive impact on the consumption of broiler meat and eggs. Both broiler meats as well as eggs represent important ingredients in both traditional Indian non-vegetarian recipes as well as fast foods.

Growth in the Bakery Foods Market: Eggs represent an important ingredient in bakery foods. The Indian bakery foods market is currently exhibiting strong growth rates. We expect the growth of the bakery foods market to create a positive impact on the consumption of eggs in India.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Indian poultry market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the major segments in the Indian poultry industry?

What is the breakup of institution and retail sales in the Indian poultry market?

What are the major distribution channels in the Indian poultry industry?

What is the breakup of the Indian poultry market on the basis of various states?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Indian poultry market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Indian poultry market?

What is the structure of the Indian poultry market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Indian poultry market?

