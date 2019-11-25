Indian School Market Research Report 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India School Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian school market is currently exhibiting strong growth.

India holds an important place in the global education industry with around 1.8 million K-12 schools and a student base of 252 million.

The Indian school system can be segmented in various categories according to the level of education provided such as preschool, primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary. On the basis of ownership, it can be segmented into government, local bodies, private aided or unaided institution and on the basis of affiliation, it can be segmented into having Indian or international board affiliations.

The School education in India has traditionally been characterised by overcrowding of classes and ineffective learning for students. However, as a result of infrastructure growth, increasing private and public investments and technological advancements, the school infrastructure in the country has witnessed significant growth with the mode of teaching also shifting to digital learning and smart class formats. This has assisted the students in improving their academic performance significantly and made teaching more effective.

Market Insights

The primary factor driving the Indian school market is the huge population in the country and a significant shortage of the number of schools to provide quality education. With a constantly growing population of around 1.37 billion, India represents the world's second largest populated country after China. This represents a huge consumer base for the education sector.

Another factor driving the Indian school market is the significant amount of monetary support received from the government as well as private Institutions. This has resulted in significant upgradation of the education infrastructure across both rural and urban regions.

Additionally, reforms such as New Education Policy (NEP), foundation of Eklavya schools, etc, introduced by the government in order to promote girl education and provide equal opportunities for all has also driven the market positively.

Moreover, technological advancements in the methods of teaching such as smart classes, digital libraries, augmented reality, etc, has also made learning more interactive for students, exhibiting immense scope for the Indian school market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction



4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 India School Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Level of Education

5.4 Market Breakup by Ownership

5.5 Market Breakup by Board of Affiliation

5.6 Market Breakup by Fee Structure

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 PESTEL Analysis

5.12.1 Political

5.12.2 Economic

5.12.3 Social

5.12.4 Technological

5.12.5 Environmental

5.12.6 Legal

5.13 Price Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Level of Education



6.1 Primary

6.2 Upper Primary

6.3 Secondary

6.4 Higher Secondary

7 Market Breakup by Ownership

7.1 Government

7.2 Local Body

7.3 Private Aided

7.4 Private Unaided

8 Market Breakup by Board of Affiliation

8.1 Central Board of Secondary Education

8.2 Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations

8.3 State Government Boards

8.4 Others

9 Market Breakup by Fee Structure

9.1 Low-Income

9.2 Medium-Income

9.3 High-Income

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North India

10.2 West and Central India

10.3 South India

10.4 East India

11 Government Regulations

12 Strategic Recommendations

13 Competitive Landscape



13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

