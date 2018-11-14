Indian Sericulture Market Outlook (2018-2023) by Segment, Domestic Production & Imports, Application and State

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Indian sericulture market was worth INR 205 Billion in 2017. The market is further projected to reach INR 553 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of around 18% during 2018-2023. India is currently the world's second largest producer of raw silk and the largest consumer of raw silk and silk fabrics.

The market for silk in India is driven by both exports and a very strong domestic demand. Fabrics made up of silk are quite popular in the domestic market during ceremonies, religious rituals, weddings, festivals, etc.

Although silk is currently regarded as a luxury item in India with its price being significantly higher than other fabrics, we expect a continuous increase in disposable incomes to increase the consumption of silk fabrics in the country.

Market Summary

Based on the segment, the market has been segregated as Mulberry and Vanya. The Vanya segment has been further segregated as Tasar, Eri and Muga. Mulberry currently represents the biggest segment.



Despite being the world's second largest producer of silk, the demand of silk outpaces its supply in India. The current gap between production and demand is currently met by imports.



On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as natural silk yarns, fabrics and madeups; readymade garments; silk carpets; and others. Silk yarns, fabrics and madeups currently represent the largest application area.



The market has also been segmented on the basis of various states. Karnataka was the leading producer of mulberry silk, whereas Assam is currently the largest producer of Vanya silk.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Indian Sericulture Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Value Trends

5.2.2 Volume Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Segment

5.4 Market Breakup by Domestic Production and Imports

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by State

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Margin Analysis

5.11.4 Price Trends

5.11.4.1 Mulberry

5.11.4.2 Tesar

5.11.4.3 Eri

5.11.4.4 Muga



6 Market Breakup by Segment

6.1 Mulberry

6.2 Vanya

6.2.1 Tasar

6.2.2 Eri

6.2.3 Muga



7 Market Breakup by Domestic Production and Imports

7.1 Domestic Production

7.2 Imports



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Natural Silk Yarns, Fabrics, Madeups

8.2 Readymade Garments

8.3 Silk Carpets

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by State

9.1 Mulberry Silk

9.1.1 Karnataka

9.1.2 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

9.1.3 West Bengal

9.1.4 Tamil Nadu

9.1.5 Others

9.2 Vanya Silk

9.2.1 Assam

9.2.2 Jharkhand

9.2.3 Meghalaya

9.2.4 Nagaland

9.2.5 Others



10 Silk Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape



