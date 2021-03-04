Indian Shared Mobility Market Revenue Worth $3,952.8 Million by 2025 says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opting for shared mobility is way more cost-effective than buying an automobile and then maintaining it throughout its lifetime. This is why the Indian shared mobility market will witness a massive 56.8% CAGR between 2020 and 2025. At this rate, the revenue generated from the provision of such services across the country is expected to increase from $1,025.8 million in 2019 to $3,952.8 million by 2025, according to P&S Intelligence.

Key Findings of India Shared Mobility Market

Ride-hailing services remain ever popular

Urban road congestion major factor impelling people to share vehicles

Shared mobility services in India presently used most for occasional commuting

presently used most for occasional commuting Use of shared mobility services by corporates to witness rapid rise

Electric and autonomous vehicles in sharing fleets could offer market players lucrative opportunities

Service providers focusing on raising funding for service launch and expansion

Cost-effectiveness is a key driver for the Indian shared mobility market as most people living in cities still are not too wealthy, therefore cannot afford to purchase vehicles. By sharing an automobile, people do not have to pay for the vehicle and fuel cost, regular repairs and maintenance, insurance, and parking, as all such expenses are borne by the service provider. Users only need to pay on the basis of the journey distance and time.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian shared mobility market has been dealt a severe blow. Due to the lockdown and movement restrictions imposed in the country last year, offices and manufacturing plants were shut down. This led to a mass exodus of working-class people back to their hometowns, thereby reducing the demand for transportation services massively. Similarly, seeing the decrease, many of the drivers of shared vehicles also went home, so the market players in many places didn't have enough resources to offer the services.

In the coming years, the ride-hailing category is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Indian shared mobility market, on the basis of service type. The millennials in big cities are rapidly shifting from conventional mobility options, such as buses and autorickshaws, to ride-hailing services, as these services are integrated with advanced technologies and offer the advantage of no crowding.

The cars category, under the vehicle type segment of the Indian shared mobility market, held the largest share in the past. Compared to two-wheeler sharing and bus/van shuttle services, car rental and ride-hailing services saw the earlier introduction in the country.

In the near future, the highest CAGR in the Indian shared mobility market, of 60.3%, is predicted to be seen in the daily commuting category, based on commuting pattern. The demand for shared mobility services for daily commuting is rising among young professionals and college-goers.

Personal will be the larger bifurcation in the Indian shared mobility market in the years to come, under segmentation by end use. Presently, such services are majorly used by people for visiting someone, traveling to the office or college, buying groceries, and leisure purposes, such as going to shopping malls, bars, stadia, and restaurants.

Currently, players in the Indian shared mobility market prosper the most in the southern part of the country. All major cities in South India, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam, have a strong network of service providers. The market is expected to grow the fastest in the eastern region of the country in the near future because of the rising demand for such services in Assam, West Bengal, and Odisha.

Major companies operating in the Indian shared mobility market are ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Uber Technologies Inc., Comuto SA, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd., Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd., Mega Cabs Pvt. Ltd., Vogo Automotive Pvt. Ltd. (Vogo), Yulu Bikes Pvt. Ltd., and Wicked Ride Adventure Services Pvt. Ltd. (Bounce).

