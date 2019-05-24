Indian Shrimp Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Shrimp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian shrimp market reached a volume of 0.67 Million Tons in 2018

Shrimp refers to an invertebrate marine animal with an elongated body which is often used as a food product. It is regarded as nutritious since it contains proteins, selenium, antioxidants, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, iron and vitamin B12. Some of the health benefits associated with shrimp consumption include weight loss, fighting aging, improving bone health, decreasing menstrual pain and preventing cardiovascular diseases. In India, fisheries represent a significant economic activity and offer vast growth opportunities. This is due to the country's varied resources and potentials.

Easy availability of shrimp and their high nutritional content represent the major growth-inducing factors. They form an important part of various cuisines being one of the most traded seafood species. With the rise in demand for disease-free and healthy shrimps, India has become one of the largest shrimp exporters to the US and the European Union.

One of the key trends witnessed in the Indian market is the expansion of the food industry owing to the rising demand for ready-to-eat food products. This is supported by forces such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, hectic work schedules and increasing working women population. As a result, the shrimp market in India is witnessing a healthy growth. In addition to this, a rising demand for shrimp worldwide has positively influenced shrimp imports from India.

Moreover, increasing health consciousness amongst consumers, escalating disposable incomes and improving standards of living remain some of the other major factors which are further augmenting the demand for shrimps.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a volume of 1.13 Million Tons by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.

