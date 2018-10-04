Indian Unified Communications (UC) Applications and Services Market to 2022: A Wave of Consolidation is Seen Across UC Vendors and Services Providers

DUBLIN, Oct 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Indian Unified Communications (UC) Applications and Services Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report titled Indian Unified Communications (UC) Applications and Services Market, Forecast to 2022

analyzes the state of unified communication in the country in 2017. With an aim to provide the readers of the report a comprehensive understanding of the market (current and future), a well-tested step-by-step research methodology has been followed, which is an ideal mix of primary and secondary research.

The market research report starts with defining the Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) market, the mega trends affecting the growth of UCC in India, industry verticals impacting the UCC adoption, and an overview on the horizontals adopting UCC. It measures drivers and restraints to the market are identified and their impacts on growth. It further estimates the market sizing and provides forecasts for the overall market and sub-segments of UC Applications and Services (Contact Center/Email/Conferencing, Integrated UC/Telephony), along with market engineering measurements. Finally, it identifies growth opportunities that the Author believes will create differentiators for Unified Communication and Collaboration vendors.

With ongoing advancements in technologies, the world is growing to become a connected place and communication is increasingly becoming the most important ingredient for building a connected world. Organizations worldwide are embracing better communication technologies so as to improve their employee productivity and also enable their workforce to stay connected to each other, no matter where they are located. The introduction of newer technology concepts like artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics is enabling companies to enhance their communication tools, thereby leading to better organization-wide transparency and efficiency.

Companies today are adopting a unified communication approach where they are implementing tools and technologies so as to simplify communication and collaboration processes within the organization. In India too, businesses, especially large enterprises, are shifting from standalone communication products or solutions to comprehensive unified communication and collaboration solutions. To cater to these changing preferences, the traditional communication solution providers are re-building and repositioning themselves as UC platform providers by re-structuring their products and solutions and also by building stronger technology partnerships.

While the demand for traditional corporate communication tools like email and IP telephony continues to exist in India, business users are now seeking advanced communication and collaboration tools like enterprise team messaging, chatbots, cloud telephony, and similar others. The requirements in the contact center market in India is fast transforming, with businesses looking for advanced customer analytics, AI-integrated contact center solutions and enhanced workforce management (WFM) solutions for improved agent productivity. With growing penetration of cloud-based solutions, the demand for cloud-based unified communication services is on the rise. These solutions are expected to have a larger adoption among small and medium business segments.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current state of the overall UC applications and services market in India ?

? What are the specific drivers and challenges for the growth of UC in India ?

? What is the current market size and future forecast of UC applications and services?

How is the vertical and the horizontal split and what are the trends?

What would the market look like by the end of 2022?

What does the future hold for UC in India ?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



1.1 Key Findings

1.2 Market Engineering Measurements

1.3 CEO's Perspective



2. Market Overview



2.1 Market Overview - Definitions

2.2 Market Overview - UC Segmentation

2.3 Market Overview - Definitions of UC Applications

2.4 Market Overview - Definitions of UC Services

2.5 Market Overview - Research Objectives

2.6 Market Overview - Key Notes and Assumptions

2.7 Market Overview - UC Product And Services Stack Scope

2.8 Key Questions this Study will Answer

2.9 Market Trends - UC Segmentation by Applications and Services: A Comparison

2.10 Market Trends - Discussion

2.11 Market Trends - UC Segmentation by Industry Horizontals

2.12 UC Applications - Distribution Channel and Value Chain Analysis

2.13 UC Services-Distribution Channel and Value Chain Analysis



3. Drivers and Restraints-Total UC Applications and Services Market



3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Drivers Explained

3.3 Market Restraints

3.4 Restraints Explained



4. Forecasts and Trends-Total UC Applications and Services Market



4.1 Forecast Assumptions

4.2 Total UC Applications and Services Market-Revenue Forecast

4.3 Revenue Forecast Discussion



5. Unified Communications Applications Market



5.1 Market Overview - UC Applications

5.2 Market Engineering Measurements - UC Applications

5.3 UC Applications Market - Revenue Forecast

5.4 Revenue Forecast Discussion - UC Applications

5.5 Market Share Analysis by Vertical - UC Applications

5.6 Market Share Analysis by Horizontal - UC Applications



6. Unified Communications Services Market



6.1 Market Overview - UC Services

6.2 Market Engineering Measurements - UC Services

6.3 UC Services Market - Revenue Forecast

6.4 Revenue Forecast Discussion - UC Services

6.5 Market Share Analysis by Vertical - UC Services

6.6 Market Share Analysis by Horizontal - UC Services



7. Market Share Analysis by Participants



7.1 UC Applications Market - Overall Market Share and Recent Developments

7.2 UC Applications Market - Market Share Analysis by Segments

7.3 Competitive Environment - UC Applications

7.4 UC Services Market - Overall Market Share and Recent Developments

7.5 UC Services Market - Market Share Analysis by Segments

7.6 Competitive Environment - UC Services



8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action



8.1 Growth Opportunity 1 - Digitization Initiatives

8.2 Growth Opportunity 2 - Customer Experience Enhancement

8.3 Growth Opportunity 3 - BYOD and Mobility

8.4 Strategic Imperatives for Unified Communication Vendors and Providers



9. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications



9.1 Mega Trends - Industry Verticals Impacting UC Adoption in the Region

9.2 Mega Trends - Unified Communications Market in India, Past Versus Present Versus Future

9.3 Mega Trends - Degree of Impact and Impact Timing on the UC Applications and Services Market

9.4 Mega Trends Explained

9.5 UC Applications Market - Key Success Factors, Past Versus Present Versus Future

9.6 UC Services Market - Key Success Factors, Past Versus Present Versus Future

9.7 Today's Unified Communications Story for Enterprises-A Digitally Integrated Workplace

9.8 Unified Communication Leverages the Best-in-Class Next-Generation Technologies

9.9 Cloud Communications-The Next Wave in the Unified Communications Space



10. The Last Word



10.1 The Last Word - Predictions

10.2 The Last Word - Recommendations

10.3 Legal Disclaimer



11. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nv5l5c/indian_unified?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

