Indian WWW Treatment Market to Experience a Boom as the Country witnesses increase in Private Investments

The government implements new business models to attract private market participants in the industry and expedite its growth, says Frost & Sullivan.

MUMBAI, India, Aug 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Indian Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry find that the Indian water and wastewater (WWW) treatment market will experience a boom as the country witnesses increase in private investments and the government implements new business models to attract remote market participants in the industry and expedite its growth. Additionally, according to the World Bank, implementing effective water management strategies will aid India in achieving additional 0.5% economic growth. This will lead the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 8% every year.

Water and Wastewater Treatment

The Indian WWW treatment market will likely reach INR169.58 billion by 2025 from INR106.7 billion in 2020, registering growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

"Water stress and the need for high-quality water are expected to drive the demand for advanced water treatment & recycle-and-reuse systems in India," said Nideshna Varatharajan, Energy & Environment Senior Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "Moreover, in the next five years, the demand for water recycling and internet of things (IoT)-based solutions would be driven by water conservation, process optimization and need for efficient water management."

Varatharajan added: "India will witness a surge in industrial growth as it focuses on economic diversification to reduce its dependence on service sectors. This inflates the demand for industrial process water and drives the need for industrial effluent treatment. Similarly, the country's need to meet the ongoing water stress in various parts will unlock immense growth prospects for market participants involved in the municipal segment."

The rise of the Indian WWW treatment industry as a sunrise sector presents the following opportunities:

Membrane modules for water treatment, recycling and reusing: As the water treatment, reuse and recycling market grows, membrane module manufacturers should develop solutions to cater to all end-user segments, including municipal and industrial.

As the water treatment, reuse and recycling market grows, membrane module manufacturers should develop solutions to cater to all end-user segments, including municipal and industrial. Pump market to witness high growth : Pump manufacturers should capitalize on asset digitalization opportunities and develop solutions and capabilities, particularly for the municipal segment.

: Pump manufacturers should capitalize on asset digitalization opportunities and develop solutions and capabilities, particularly for the municipal segment. Demand for desalination : Water treatment original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) should develop expertise across municipal and industrial segments as both offer high growth opportunities in the desalination arena.

: Water treatment original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) should develop expertise across municipal and industrial segments as both offer high growth opportunities in the desalination arena. Capitalize on Zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) opportunity: Water OEMs should have strong partnerships with ZLD technology providers to design and implement effective ZLD systems across end-user segments.

Indian Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment research and analysis available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

Indian Water and Wastewater Treatment Growth Opportunities

