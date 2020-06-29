Indiana Implements the Nurse Licensure Compact

CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1, 2020, Indiana will join 33 other states in implementing the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC). The NLC allows registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical/vocational nurses LPN/VNs), whose primary state of residence is in an NLC state (https://www.ncsbn.org/nurse-licensure-compact.htm), to hold one multistate license, with the authority to practice in person or via telehealth, in both their home state and other NLC states.

"The NLC presents innovative ways for our Indiana nurses to improve both access to care for patients, while simultaneously reducing the regulatory burden on licensees. This is also great news for nurses who already hold a multistate license from another NLC state, because, as of July 1, 2020, they will be able to practice in Indiana, in person or via telehealth. Our staff looks forward to working with stakeholders to ensure that all Hoosiers, both providers and patients, are fully informed about the dynamic changes on the horizon," comments Toni Herron, RN, CHEP, NLC Commissioner, Indiana State Board of Nursing.



Key points for nurses residing in Indiana:



The NLC will become operational in Indiana on July 1, 2020 . Nurses who currently hold an Indiana RN or LPN license may apply to convert their existing Indiana license to a multistate license beginning July 1.

on . Nurses who currently hold an Indiana RN or LPN license may apply to convert their existing license to a multistate license beginning July 1. The conversion application will be available on the Indiana State Board of Nursing website (https://www.in.gov/pla/nursing.htm) starting July 1.

It is not necessary for Indiana license holders to wait until their renewal period in order to apply for the multistate license.

license holders to wait until their renewal period in order to apply for the multistate license. New graduates of nursing programs who are Indiana residents may apply for licensure from the Indiana State Board of Nursing and can choose to purse a multistate license.

residents may apply for licensure from the Indiana State Board of Nursing and can choose to purse a multistate license. Once a nurse is issued a multistate license, the nurse may stop renewing any license held in another NLC state.

The NLC allows for greater nurse mobility, public protection, and access to care. It enables nurses to provide telehealth nursing services to patients located in other NLC states without having to obtain additional licenses. In the event of a disaster, nurses from multiple states can easily respond to supply vital services in other NLC states. Primary care nurses, nurse case managers, transport nurses, school home health and hospice nurses, among many others, need to routinely cross state boundaries to provide the public with access to nursing services, and a multistate license facilitates this process.



Licensure requirements are aligned in NLC states, so all nurses applying for a multistate license are required to meet those same standards, including submission to federal and state fingerprint-based criminal background checks.

