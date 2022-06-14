Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Just Endorsed the Remarkable Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano to Ensure a Person with Mesothelioma in Indiana Receives the Best Possible Compensation Results-It Might be Millions

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We have just endorsed the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano to ensure a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Indiana receives the very best possible financial compensation results. The law firm of Danziger & De Llano is a national mesothelioma law firm, they assist people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer in Indiana-nationwide, and most importantly when it comes to client compensation, they deliver superior results as they are always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000. https://meso.dandell.com/

Indiana Mesothelioma

The law firm of Danziger & De Llano has been assisting people with mesothelioma throughout the USA for 25 years, they treat their clients like family and their client's compensation results are consistently the best possible. If we had two vital tips for a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Indiana it would be-make a list of the specifics of your asbestos exposure and the second would be-before you retain the services of a law firm to assist with financial compensation for mesothelioma, please call the amazing team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com/

The Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center's unsurpassed initiative is focused on a diagnosed person with mesothelioma in communities such as Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville, South Bend, Hammond, or Bloomington.

Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Indiana include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, the diagnosed person's exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://meso.dandell.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Indiana the Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

* Purdue University Center for Cancer Research West Lafayette, Indiana:

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://meso.dandell.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center