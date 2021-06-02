Indiana Public Colleges and Universities Will Now Provide Academic Credit for Cambridge International's Advanced Courses

INDIANAPOLIS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indiana legislature voted to allow high school students, from or outside Indiana, to receive college credit through Cambridge Assessment International Education's (Cambridge International) AS and A Level examinations. With this new policy change as per House Enrolled Act 1549, all public colleges and universities in the state of Indiana will now award college credit to students earning a score of E or higher on AS and A Level examinations. This gives Cambridge International AS and A Level courses the same grade weighting as other advanced courses offered to high school students.

"Working with Cambridge International ensures that our schools are preparing future leaders for success in their college, careers, and communities," said Representative Robert Behning, Indiana's House Education Chairman. "The recent decision to give credit for Cambridge International AS and A Level examinations will encourage more students from both domestic and international schools to apply to Indiana colleges and universities and enable students to continue to strengthen communities here in our state."

Cambridge International Advanced is part of an internationally benchmarked program that allows students to take college-level courses while in high school. Cambridge International uniquely provides an instructional system across four stages (Primary through Advanced) that aligns rigorous curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment for all students in grades K-12. Indiana is now one of the increasing number of states where all public institutions grant credit for Cambridge International AS and A Levels, including Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, and Virginia. Indiana's public institutions have joined more than 850 U.S. colleges and universities, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Duke University, New York University, University of Washington, and University of Virginia who now accept Cambridge exams for credit and/or placement.

From 2012-17, 265 U.S. Cambridge students enrolled at a public or private college or university in the state of Indiana. Fifty-eight percent of those students enrolled at an Indiana public two- or four-year college or university, with 42 percent enrolling at a private college or university. In addition, 12 private colleges and universities across the state of Indiana recognize Cambridge International AS and A Levels. With this new policy, these student numbers are sure to increase.

"This recent decision provides well-prepared Indiana high school students with an incentive to stay in-state for college because they can now save time and money for their hard work in high school. This decision also allows out-of-state students to realize the same benefits when attending college in Indiana," said Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America. "The Cambridge program provides academically rigorous curricula emphasizing critical thinking and produces well-rounded students that are prepared to excel at Indiana public institutions."

Each year, nearly 1 million students study in Cambridge programs worldwide, making more than 2 million exam entries. First introduced in the U.S. in 1995, the Cambridge International program has grown rapidly in popularity. Over the past decade, Cambridge Advanced exams in the U.S. have grown by over 200%. More Cambridge Advanced coursework and exams are now taken in the US than in any other country, and Cambridge International partners with schools across 35 states and the District of Columbia.

About Cambridge International

Cambridge International prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of Cambridge Assessment, a department of the University of Cambridge. Our international qualifications are recognized by the world's best universities and employers, giving students a wide range of options in their education and career. As a not-for-profit organization, we devote our resources to delivering high-quality educational programs that can unlock learners' potential.

