Indiana Toll Road Administration Building Achieves First LEED Gold Certification in Indiana Under New Guidelines

ELKHART, Ind., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITR Concession Company (ITRCC), the operator of the Indiana Toll Road, has been awarded LEED Gold Certification for the environmentally conscious design of its new Administration Building. Through conscious planning, construction, and practices that improve environmental health, the project earned the first LEED Gold Certification in Indiana following the new "V4" guidelines.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. The new "V4" LEED guidelines increased technical stringency and introduced new challenges for projects. All Gold-certified buildings in Indiana were constructed under previous guidelines. ITRCC saw this as an opportunity to be state leaders, pursuing certification through the new rules.

Rachel Novick, a sustainability specialist at the University of Notre Dame, served as sustainability consultant for the project. Novick said the building is one of the greenest commercial structures in Northern Indiana.

"Across its operations, ITRCC continues to innovate in key areas including renewable energy, waste reduction, and ecological restoration," Novick said.

The building reduces environmental impact through architectural design and technological innovation. Solar panels were installed to offset 20% of yearly energy costs, while smart HVAC systems reduce the energy needed to maintain the building's temperature. The project's design provides shading from the sun, reducing the need to actively cool the office during the summer.

No-mow grass and accumulation ponds surround the building, minimizing the need for landscaping. Inside, the space is designed to reduce paper use and allows for easy recycling of cans, bottles, and electrical equipment. Electric vehicle charging stations allow visitors and staff members to charge up. Employees are encouraged to explore Elkhart on their feet, as the Administration Building is within walking distance of local restaurants and retail locations.

Nic Barr, ITRCC CEO, said the business is focused on a sustainable approach to all operations.

"Our new Administration Building is one part of our environmental efforts," Barr said. "New salt domes reduce salt-runoffs during the winter, while our tree planting efforts have supported local carbon offset objectives. We have embraced the opportunity to act as local leaders, welcoming in members of the Green Building Council of Indiana and local business professionals to experience the features of our new building."

"ITRCC's LEED certiﬁcation demonstrates tremendous green building leadership," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, U.S. Green Building Council. "LEED was created to make the world a better place and revolutionize our buildings and communities by providing everyone with access to healthy, green and high performing buildings. ITRCC is a prime example of how the innovative work of project teams can create local solutions that contribute to making a global diﬀerence."

LEED Gold Certification is proof that ITRCC is committed to ensure the new Administration Building is operated to the highest level of sustainability.

