Indianapolis Colts Names ParkWhiz Its Preferred Parking Partner

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To help visitors save time, money and ease frustrations around finding a parking spot, the Indianapolis Colts and ParkWhiz are teaming up to offer a new option for people traveling to games and events at Lucas Oil Stadium. Through an partnership with ParkWhiz, drivers can find, book and pay for parking spaces in advance before reaching the stadium.

Known as the fastest and most convenient way for drivers to find and book parking before reaching their destination, ParkWhiz can save drivers up to 50 percent off standard rates. Available for any event, it's simple to use: just opt to buy parking as part of your ticket purchase, or by visiting the Colt's and Lucas Oil's websites.

"The Colts are excited about our new partnership with ParkWhiz," said Joe Ondrejko, SVP Ticket Sales, Service and Operations for the Indianapolis Colts. "Finding parking can sometimes be difficult and stressful. Thanks to Parkwhiz, we can offer fans an opportunity to book parking in a quick and convenient way. That leads to a better game day experience."

"We understand the worry that can come with getting to an event or destination. By offering our parking service through the Colts, we aim to create a better and more seamless experience for anyone attending events at the venue," said Dan Roarty, President and Chief Operating Officer at ParkWhiz.

A leader in parking, ParkWhiz has been helping fans get to venues and park in cities nationwide since 2007.

ParkWhiz is the leading transactional platform that enables drivers, fleets and connected vehicles to find and book parking. The company offers the largest inventory of parking spaces for drivers to reserve before reaching their destinations, saving both time and money. Working with all major parking operators, it delivers transactional parking as a value-added service to nearly 500 venues, major brands in sports and entertainment, travel, automotive and navigation. ParkWhiz has built partnerships with major consumer brands including Ford, Ticketmaster / Live Nation, Groupon, Madison Square Garden and many others. The company also operates two consumer-facing brands of its own—ParkWhiz and BestParking—available for Apple, Android and Amazon Alexa. ParkWhiz has parked millions of vehicles and is operational in over 190 cities in North America and expanding rapidly. For more information, visit ParkWhiz.com.

