India's Materials Start-up Ecosystem, 2019 - The Need for Material Innovations for Mobility, Packaging, and Energy Storage is Driving the Ecosystem

This research study has identified utilization of futuristic processes and raw materials in the field of lightweight automotive components, bio-based plastics, batteries and packaging.

India's automotive industry is gaining significant momentum due to rapid economic growth and profitability. Indian government's 'Make in India' initiative played a major role in promoting start-ups in the country typically in the automotive industry. Increasing population, urbanization, and emphasis to curb carbon emissions to maintain CAFE standards led to the research in lightweight materials for passenger vehicles as well as civil or defence aircraft.



The packaging industry is seeing transformation in the past few years in India. Ban on single-use plastics and emphasis on utilizing recycled and reuse material to reduce dependency on fossil fuel sources such as crude oil import are encouraging start-ups to innovate environment-friendly packaging materials that can reduce the impact on the environment and human health.



Energy storage is also one of the potential areas where Indian start-ups have shown interest in the past few years. Government initiatives such as mobility electrifying plans coupled with installing renewable power source to reduce energy security issues are augmenting the growth of start-ups in energy storage field.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Material Start-up Ecosystem in Automotive Focused on Lightweighting, EVs, and High Performance Materials

1.4 Sustainable Packaging of Key Focus in the Indian Packaging Innovation Ecosystem

1.5 Electrification Initiatives Boosting R&D Efforts in the Energy Storage Sector



2. Material Start-up Ecosystem in India

2.1 Trends Impacting Materials R&D in India

2.2 Indian Government has Introduced Various Schemes for Promoting Start-up Ecosystem

2.3 Private Companies are Also Funding Innovative Start-ups

2.4 Key Funding and Grants Available for Promoting Start-ups

2.5 Key Funding and Grants Available for Promoting Start-ups from Industrial and Governmental Agencies

2.6 Role of Indian Government in Promoting Materials R&D

2.7 Key Focus Areas/Industries for Materials R&D



3. Material Start-up Ecosystem in Mobility, Electric Vehicles, and Aerospace

3.1 Key Materials of Focus in Mobility, Electric Vehicles, and Aerospace

3.2 Key Materials of Focus for Application Extension and Product Launch in Mobility

3.3 Material Start-up Ecosystem in Mobility, Electric Vehicles and Aerospace: Drivers and Restraints



4. Key Innovators in Mobility, Electric Vehicles, and Aerospace

4.1 Bio-compounds from Renewable Sources for Automotive Interior Parts

4.2 Flax Fibers from Natural Cellulose Fibers for Hybrid Sports Cars

4.3 Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes for Spacecraft Protection

4.4 Copper Titanium Alloys for Automotive and Aerospace Application

4.5 Waste to Diesel by Using Thermo-chemical Depolymerization Process



5. Material Start-up Ecosystem in Packaging

5.1 Key Materials of Focus in Packaging: Plant-derived, Animal-derived, Aluminum, and Corrugated Cardboard

5.2 Wide Range of Sustainable Materials Being Research for Use in Packaging

5.3 Application Landscape and Product Launch in the Packaging Industry by Indian Companies

5.4 Key Initiatives taken by End-use Manufacturers in Packaging Sector

5.5 Opportunities and Current Trends in the Packaging Industry in India

5.6 Material Start-up Ecosystem in Packaging: Drivers

5.7 Material Start-up Ecosystem in Packaging: Challenges



6. Key Innovators in Packaging

6.1 Biodegradable, Organic, and Edible Plastic-like Bags

6.2 Enzyme Treated Compostable and Biodegradable Polyethylene Bags

6.3 Edible and Biodegradable Food Packaging Products with Sorghum

6.4 Turning Agriculture Waste into Eco-friendly Food and Medical Packaging

6.5 Packaging Products Derived From Plant Residue and Biopolymers

6.6 Paper Corrugated Material for Packaging are Biodegradable and Recyclable



7. Material Start-up Ecosystem in Energy Storage: Stationary (Batteries, Power Sector, Grids) or Mobile (Electric Vehicles)

7.1 Key Materials of Focus: Graphene, Solid-state Electrolyte, Metal, and Nanostructure Metal Silicates

7.2 Application Landscape and Installation Projects in Energy Storage by Domestic Companies

7.3 Material Start-up Ecosystem in Energy Storage: Drivers

7.4 Material Start-up Ecosystem in Energy Storage: Restraints



8. Key Innovators in Energy Storage: Stationary (Batteries, Power Sector, Grids) or Mobile (Electric Vehicles)

8.1 Next-generation Super Capacitor Battery with Nano-materials and Composites

8.2 Metal-air Batteries with Graphene Eliminates Need for Charging Infrastructure

8.3 Electric Motorcycled Installed with Semi-solid Battery Electrolyte



9. Analyst Perspectives

9.1 Future Outlook of Materials R&D in India

9.2 Key Challenges Faced by the Materials industry

9.3 Ways to Overcome Challenges



10. Industry Contacts

10.1 Key Contacts



