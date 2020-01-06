India's Outbound Tourism Market Expected to Generate Revenues of ~$62 Billion by 2026 - Includes a Detailed Analysis of Spending in 32 Countries

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Outbound Tourism Market: Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Potential and Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India outbound tourism market size is expected to generate revenues of around US$ 62 billion by 2026.



Highlighted with 68 tables and 138 figures, this 215-pages report is based on comprehensive research of the entire India outbound tourism market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the India outbound tourism market. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to India outbound tourism flow, spending, the purpose of the visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India outbound tourism market.

Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore the India outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 32 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.



The report analyses the market based on countries and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the next six years.

Report Coverage:



The Market Size of the India Outbound Tourism with Six Years Forecast

Provides Comprehensive Insights on the Latest India Outbound Travelers Visitation with Six Years Forecast

Detailed Market Share Assessment of the India Outbound Tourism Market

Thoroughly Evaluates Market Share of the India Outbound Travelers Visitation

Includes a Detailed Analysis of the India Outbound Tourism Spending in the 32 Countries

Detailed Insights of the India Outbound Travelers Visitation to the 32 Countries

Delivers a Complete Overview of the Indian Travelers Purpose of Visits (Holiday, Visit Friends / Relatives, Business and Others) to the 32 Countries

Detailed Information about the Major Factors influencing the Market Growth and Challenges within the Industry

The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

What is the current size of the overall India outbound tourism market? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2026?

outbound tourism market? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2026? How many Indian tourists visit globally?

Which country has highest tourists visit by the Indian people?

What are the market shares of the India outbound tourism visitation and market?

outbound tourism visitation and market? What is the main purpose of visits for the Indian outbound tourists?

What are the main drivers and restraints in the India outbound tourism market?

outbound tourism market? How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2020-2026?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. India Outbound Tourism Market Analysis & Forecast (2014-2026)

2.1 India Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast

2.2 India Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast



3. India OutboundTourism Market Share (2014-2026)

3.1 India Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

3.2 India Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast



4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Outbound Tourism Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors



5. India Outbound Tourism Market - Top 32 Countries In-Depth Analysis (2014-2026)

5.1 Singapore - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.2 Thailand - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.3 China - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.4 Japan - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.5 Sri Lanka - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.6 Taiwan - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.7 Bhutan - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.8 Nepal - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.9 Cambodia - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.10 Maldives - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.11 Philippines - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.12 Myanmar - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.13 Malaysia - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.14 Mauritius - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.15 Egypt - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.16 Oman - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.17 Qatar - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.18 United Arab Emirates (UAE) - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.19 Bahrain - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.20 Saudi Arabia - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.21 Kuwait - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.22 Turkey - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.23 Australia - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.24 New Zealand - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.25 United States - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.26 Canada - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.27 United Kingdom - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.28 France - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.29 Switzerland - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.30 Italy - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.31 Germany - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.32 Netherlands - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.33 Other Countries - India Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast



