INDIBA® Launches OKTO

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INDIBA announces the launch of OKTO, a radiofrequency equipment with a stable 448kHz current perfect for treating acute and chronic pain, based on high-frequency neuromodulation of pain and metabolic stimulation of biological tissues.

"This hands-free equipment is a revolutionaly approach for pain management. It improves musculoskeletal and joint pain such as neuropathies, discopathies, osteoarthritis, osteochondrosis and post-traumatic injuries," says Remco Schmitz, INDIBA CEO.

INDIBA

"Additionally, it will help clinics to save time and resources during consultation while offering the INDIBA guarantee of results on pain management," says Diederik van Goor, ACTIV business unit leader.

At the heart of INDIBA Solutions, this device is targeted to Chiropractors, Physiotherapists, Pain Medicine, Physical therapists, Sports medicine specialists, Sports injury specialists, osteopaths, and Physical Rehab doctors.

The mechanism of action combines its scientifically proven enhancement of stem cell proliferation with the stimulation of neurovascular zones. OKTO's eight active channels will allow professionals to work superficially or with full depth depending on the anatomical needs of each situation or pathology acting over the spine ganglions or over the peripheral nerve system giving an anthineuralgic and antineurithic effect.

For more information about OKTO, please visit https://www.indiba.com/products/okto/.

About INDIBA:

INDIBA® is a global leader in the field of Radio-Frequency (RF) solutions for the physiotherapy, aesthetic and veterinary market, and is known in the world for its scientific research performed in the last 35 years.

www.indiba.com

