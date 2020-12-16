Indie beauty startup Green Bee Botanicals wins 'Best Serum' in international clean beauty awards

Green Bee Botanicals and other winners in this year's competition were selected by Think Dirty 's 143,000 Instagram followers and the 3.9 million users ("Dirty Thinkers") of the Think Dirty app, which tracks more than 1.76 million products and over 4,500 brands.

Green Bee Botanicals adds this Think Dirty clean beauty award to its Best Serum award in the California statewide Oakland Cup for its Renewing Serum , and Silver in the Best Topical category for its Brightening Eye Cream at the most recent Emerald Cup — "The Academy Awards of Cannabis" according to Rolling Stone Magazine.

"We're 100% on board with Think Dirty's mission to clean up the beauty industry, and we're thrilled to win Best Serum in this (thankfully) increasingly competitive space," says Green Bee Botanicals founder and CEO, Bridget May.

"We believe in radical transparency," adds Green Bee co-founder and COO, Kim Howard. "We don't just claim our skincare is clean and safe; we test it, prove it, and share it publicly on our website ."

All four of Green Bee Botanicals' flagship products — two face serums, eye cream and massage/body oil — are organic, vegan and cruelty-free. Because they're made with full-spectrum cannabis, which includes many beneficial terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids (not just CBD), Green Bee products are sold only in these legal cannabis dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.

In early 2021, Green Bee Botanicals is introducing a new hemp-based skincare line featuring CBD and CBG, including a face cleanser, toner and moisturizer, that will be available from Green Bee's website ( https://greenbeebotanicals.com/ ) as well as in retail stores throughout the US.

Think Dirty and V.O.C. Events will host a virtual awards ceremony to celebrate the Dirty Thinkers' Choice Awards winners on December 28.

Led by childhood friends and catering to conscious consumers, San Francisco-based Green Bee Botanicals makes organic, vegan and cruelty-free skincare products that work. Every small batch is tested by a third-party lab to prove, not just claim, it's clean skincare — free of toxins, carcinogens and contaminants commonly found in mainstream cosmetics. All products are formulated by Green Bee's founder, chemist and botanist Bridget May, with effective plant actives, including full-spectrum cannabis and CBD. Follow Green Bee on Instagram at @greenbeebotanicals and find a retailer at https://greenbeebotanicals.com/pages/find-us .

