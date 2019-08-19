Indie Brand Innersense Organic Beauty Sets Sights On Sustainable Packaging; Teams With Plastic Pollution Solutions
Aug 19, 2019, 10:00 ET
CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning clean hair care brand Innersense Organic Beauty announces its partnership with Plastic Pollution Solutions to research, test and implement innovative packaging strategies for its clean-rated, cult-status organic hair care brand. The initiative is a natural progression in the brand's effort to continue minimizing its global environmental impact.
"We're making a bold pledge to enlist more viable packaging alternatives," says Innersense Organic Beauty founder Greg Starkman. "Our line is already packaged in recyclable plastic, but we want to take it a step further as we expand globally. As a leader in this space, it's not only our duty to ensure our packaging is as sustainable as the ingredients within, but we feel we should be a sustainability trailblazer as well."
The partnership with Plastic Pollution Solutions underscores Innersense Organic Beauty's long-standing commitment to sustainability. A Certified Bay Area Green Business, Made Safe and Think Dirty verified brand, its shipping department already utilizes green/recycled packaging options.
"We are excited to partner with Innersense Organic Beauty on this heartfelt journey. The search for an alternative to their current packaging will require an innovative approach," says Lia Colabello, Managing Principal of Plastic Pollution Solutions. "The team at Innersense Organic Beauty is committed and passionate about this initiative, and we are all eager to embark on this project."
Finding more viable packaging alternatives will be a challenge as Innersense Organic Beauty requires stringent criteria to maintain the purity of its products, which are painstakingly formulated with Certified Organic ingredients and shipped to consumers, salons, stylists and green beauty retailers across the globe.
Plastic Pollution Solutions helps organizations assess their environmental impact and explore and implement innovative solutions to reduce single-use plastic footprints. A woman-owned business based in Charleston, South Carolina, Plastic Pollution Solutions works with brands in a variety of industries, from eyewear and personal care products, to entertainment and attractions.
www.plasticpollutionsolutions.com
Beauty professionals and husband and wife, Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers seeking to make healthier choices. A leader in the clean hair care movement, the brand can be found in salons, specialty beauty retailers and e-retailers across the globe. www.innersensebeauty.com
