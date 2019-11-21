Indie Lee Secures COSMOS Global Certification

SOUTH SALEM, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean skincare brand Indie Lee secures third party global certification COSMOS. The certification is regulated by leaders in biodiversity safety and sustainability.

COSMOS guidelines help regulate sustainable production and consumption among the personal care brands who seek the certification and is considered one of the more rigorous leading global certification processes.

"Working towards this certification was not an easy task, but one that has been extremely rewarding for the brand," says Founder and CEO Indie Lee. "This is an ever-changing certification, meaning we will hold ourselves accountable to the highest standard, which is extremely important since the US beauty industry has little regulation. It also means that our third-party partners, manufacturers, and formulators are held accountable to the same standards."

The brand's first round of COSMOS NATURAL certified products include Radiance Renewal Peel and I-Waken Eye Serum. The brand's first round of COSMOS ORGANIC certified products include Whipped Body Butter, Essential Body Lotion and Gentle Daily Peel.

The brand has also committed to formulating all new products to COSMOS' standard when possible moving forward.

ABOUT INDIE LEE

In 2008, Indie Lee was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumor that doctors felt could be environmentally derived and attributed to something as simple as what she was putting on her skin. This was her awakening. After surviving a successful surgery, she embarked upon a wellness journey to create a clean beauty collection dedicated to inspiring and empowering to live their healthiest lives. Sourcing the world's finest ingredients and formulating with the help of leading, like-minded chemists, Indie Lee is grounded in nature, supported through science, and inspired by life.

