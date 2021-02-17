Indie publisher breaks records while supporting authors from underrepresented groups

ST. ALBANS, England, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 has confirmed the importance of supporting one another. This involves communicating one's own challenges and listening to the challenges and experiences of people from all backgrounds and groups. Reinforcing these important elements is especially important this month, which is Black History Month in the U.S. and LGBT History Month in the UK. One business leader who is dedicated to helping people from underrepresented groups get heard is Mindy Gibbins-Klein, who through her companies Panoma Press and The Book Midwife® is providing authors with an opportunity to share their wisdom and experiences and shine on a global stage.

At the start of 2019, Panoma Press committed to a target of having 80% of their books written by authors from minority groups. Led by Ms. Gibbins-Klein, Panoma Press celebrated its 15th year in business in November 2020 reporting its best year on record, while achieving the 80% target for the second year in a row and publishing even more voices from traditionally underrepresented groups. Ms. Gibbins-Klein has continued to maintain this fundamental value at the forefront of all she does.

In 2020, she committed to the same target for her other company The Book Midwife®, which helps authors plan and write their books. When the pandemic hit, both companies faced pressure to pause the initiative and simply take any clients and authors. However, they remained true to the vision and values, achieving their financial as well as social goals.

Mindy Gibbins-Klein MBA FRSA FPSA is an international speaker and coach specialising in turning experts into thought leaders and published authors. She has authored and co-authored 10 books, including 24 Carat BOLD. Her latest book The Thoughtful Leader holds great relevance for leaders looking to navigate the pandemic. Her TEDx talk "Sometimes You Need to Change Yourself to Be Yourself" has nearly one million views, and showcases Mindy's passion for helping people from all under-represented groups to become leaders, and for all people to approach life more thoughtfully.

Ms. Gibbins-Klein has commented, "We want to work with and showcase people who feel that left to chance, they're not being given a fair chance. Our mission is to create 'books that change lives' for readers as well as the authors. If we have done that for people in a year of complete upheaval, all of the challenges have been worth it."

One author who benefitted from the 80% initiative in 2020 is Laurie Morgen, an autism expert and speaker. Speaking about her book Travelling by Train: The Journey of an Autistic Mother, she said, "I'm so grateful to Mindy for investing in me. Her faith in my book and in me as a person has been incredible."

Another happy author is Justina Mutale, an international leadership expert who was named African Woman of the Year in 2012. Her book The Art of Iconic Leadership: Power Secrets of Female World Leaders was specifically written to inspire young women and girls from all races and backgrounds and it fit perfectly with the 80% initiative. Justina recently commented, "I would like to express my profound gratitude for believing in my book. I love their professionalism and great publishing ethics and PR that has helped my book reach Number 1 International Bestseller as soon as it was released."

More information can be found at www.panomapress.com

For press enquiries, images or further details please contact the Panoma Press Publicity Team on 01603 743 363 or email [email protected]

SOURCE Panoma Press