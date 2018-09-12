Indigo Agriculture Launches Indigo Certified Crops™, An Offer To Increase Grower Profitability And Marketing Flexibility At Harvest

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Ag, Inc., a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, announces its newest offering for the 2019 crop season, Indigo Certified Crops™. Indigo Certified Crops was built to provide growers with flexibility in the marketing of their grain, while increasing profitability through higher yields and premiums guaranteed on bushels sold through Indigo Marketplace™.

Indigo Certified Crops will be available for rice, soybean, and corn production, and is inclusive of GM, non-GM, and organic harvests. The offer's base agreement includes Indigo's microbial-treated seeds, grain quality testing, and data-driven agronomic support, with the ability to opt into Indigo Marketplace, and the company's grain storage and transportation programs. Seed is financed at 0%. When choosing to sell through Indigo Marketplace, a platform that connects growers directly to buyers for streamlined transactions, growers will have access to the most competitive bids, as well as a premium of $0.10 on every bushel sold.

"Our commitment to farmer profitability with increased control is at the core of our latest offering," said David Perry, Indigo's President and CEO. "Indigo Certified Crops was designed in response to grower demands for selecting inputs and marketing opportunities that best fit their individual needs. Along with those aspects of the offer, Indigo is able to continue delivering our microbial products and agronomic insights, which have been repeatedly shown to increase productivity for farmers across the country."

Indigo Production™ will still be available in crops and geographies where the company has established supply agreements with buyers. For more information on this offer, as well as other offers available for the upcoming season, visit www.indigoag.com.

About Indigo

Indigo improves grower profitability, environmental sustainability, and consumer health through the use of natural microbiology and digital technologies. Utilizing beneficial plant microbes and agronomic insights, Indigo works with growers to sustainably produce high quality harvests. The company then connects growers and buyers directly to bring these harvests to market. Working across the supply chain, Indigo is forwarding its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN; Research Triangle Park, NC; Sydney, Australia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and São Paulo, Brazil. www.indigoag.com

Media Contacts

Indigo Allie Evarts aevarts@indigoag.com + 1 (978) 505-8810 KWT Global for Indigo Margaret Manning mmanning@kwtglobal.com + 1 (212) 352-4651

SOURCE Indigo Ag, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.indigoag.com

