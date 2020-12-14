indiGO Auto Group Acquires Ferrari Silicon Valley

"We are excited to further indiGO's line up of luxury automotive dealerships with the addition of Ferrari. It has been a dream to have Ferrari in our portfolio since our inception, and today that dream became a reality," noted Wolf. "We look forward to bringing our concierge style, white-glove service to the Silicon Valley and providing a more immersive and experiential ownership journey to our customers."

In November 2019, indiGO first entered the northern California market when the company acquired three Marin dealerships: Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen in Mill Valley and San Rafael. The acquisition of Ferrari Silicon Valley brings indiGO Auto Group's national footprint to 21 franchised locations in three states – California, Texas and Missouri. Ferrari adds to the company's world-class brands that also include Porsche, McLaren, Aston Martin, Bentley, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, BMW, Audi, Land Rover and Volkswagen.

indiGO Auto Group was founded on the firm belief of delivering a customer journey that consistently exceeds clients' expectations. The company stands for a level of expertise beyond traditional dealerships, combining intimate factory knowledge with an authentic automotive passion that is displayed by each and every team member. indiGO Auto Group is wholly owned by Netherlands-based Pon Holdings B.V., a global business of mobility products, services, and solutions.

Ferrari Silicon Valley is open for sales Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The service department is open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The dealership is located at 2750 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA. For more information visit Ferrarisiliconvalley.com or call (844) 589-0001.

About indiGO Auto Group

indiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 21 franchised dealerships in three states, including Texas, Missouri and California. Dealerships include Porsche, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; indiGO Classic Cars; Porsche St. Louis; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Ferrari Silicon Valley; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW and Porsche Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover and Audi of Rancho Mirage.

indiGO Auto Group is proud to be part of Netherlands-based Pon Holdings B.V., a global business of mobility products, services, and solutions, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, automotive parts, earthmoving equipment, marine, power generation, and financial services. For more information, please visit indigoautogroup.com

Media Contact: Kristy Kneiding

[email protected]

760-834-8599

SOURCE indiGO Auto Group

