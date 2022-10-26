Indium Phosphide (InP) Wafers Market Size to Grow by USD 106.9 Mn, Global Semiconductor Equipment Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indium Phosphide (InP) Wafers Market is segmented into various categories based on application (telecommunication, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, military and defense, and others), type (100 mm or 4 inches and above, 76.2 mm or 3 inches, and 50.8 mm or 2 inches), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market share is expected to increase by USD 106.9 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.57%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indium Phosphide (InP) Wafers Market 2022-2026

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE PDF Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global indium phosphide (InP) wafers market as a part of the global semiconductor equipment market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis. To know more about the levels of growth of the global indium phosphide (InP) wafers market throughout the forecast period, Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The indium phosphide (InP) wafers market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the indium phosphide (InP) wafers market, including Advanced Engineering Materials Ltd., American Elements, AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., DingTen Industrial Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the indium phosphide (InP) wafers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As, as well as go-to-market strategy support.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about vendors

Product Insights and News

American Elements - The company offers indium phosphide (InP) wafers such as indium phosphide wafer IN P 01 WF.

The company offers indium phosphide (InP) wafers such as indium phosphide wafer IN P 01 WF. AXT Inc. - The company offers indium phosphide (InP) wafers such as semiconductor wafer substrates comprising indium phosphide.

The company offers indium phosphide (InP) wafers such as semiconductor wafer substrates comprising indium phosphide. JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp. - The company offers indium phosphide (InP) wafers such as InP for third and fourth compound semiconductors.

The Indium Phosphide (InP) Wafers Market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings. Download FREE PDF Sample Report

Indium Phosphide (InP) Wafers Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Download our FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Indium Phosphide (InP) Wafers Market Key Drivers

Rising adoption of smartphones and tablets

Shipments of smartphones reached more than 1.37 billion units in 2021 owing to the availability of low-cost smartphones in emerging countries such as China and India and the increasing Internet penetration worldwide. This will drive the demand for the indium phosphide (InP) wafers used in mobile handsets. In addition, the rising demand for tablets is contributing to market growth. Many local market participants have started introducing tablets in their respective countries.

Download a FREE PDF Sample Report for highlights on market drivers and trends impacting the indium phosphide (InP) wafers market

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and find more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentation by end user (IDM and foundry) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The e-beam wafer inspection system market share growth in the IDM segment will be significant.

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentation by application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 78% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The semiconductor silicon wafer market share growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant.

Indium Phosphide (InP) Wafers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 106.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.79 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Engineering Materials Ltd., American Elements, AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., DingTen Industrial Inc., Engis Corp., Gelest Inc., InPACT, IQE Plc, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp., Logitech Ltd., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Reade International Corp., Semiconductor Wafer Inc., Stanford Advanced Materials, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Vital Materials Co. Ltd., Wafer World Inc., Western Minmetals SC Corp., and Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Military and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Military and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 100 mm or 4 inches and above - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on 100 mm or 4 inches and above - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on 100 mm or 4 inches and above - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on 100 mm or 4 inches and above - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on 100 mm or 4 inches and above - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 76.2 mm or 3 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on 76.2 mm or 3 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on 76.2 mm or 3 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on 76.2 mm or 3 inches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on 76.2 mm or 3 inches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 50.8 mm or 2 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on 50.8 mm or 2 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on 50.8 mm or 2 inches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on 50.8 mm or 2 inches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on 50.8 mm or 2 inches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 American Elements

Exhibit 119: American Elements - Overview



Exhibit 120: American Elements - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: American Elements - Key offerings

11.4 AXT Inc.

Exhibit 122: AXT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: AXT Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: AXT Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp.

Exhibit 125: JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Logitech Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Logitech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Logitech Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Logitech Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 NANOGRAFI Co. Inc.

Exhibit 131: NANOGRAFI Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: NANOGRAFI Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: NANOGRAFI Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Semiconductor Wafer Inc.

Exhibit 134: Semiconductor Wafer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Semiconductor Wafer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Semiconductor Wafer Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Wafer World Inc.

Exhibit 141: Wafer World Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Wafer World Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Wafer World Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Western Minmetals SC Corp.

Exhibit 144: Western Minmetals SC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Western Minmetals SC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Western Minmetals SC Corp. - Key offerings

11.12 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

About Us

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 153: Research methodology



Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 155: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio