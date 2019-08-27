Indium Software Launches 'teX.ai' - an Ai Based Text Analytics Product

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indium Software, a niche technology solutions company, officially launches its flagship product 'teX.ai' — an Ai based Text Analytics suite of solutions to offer impeccable data scraping, validation, classification, summarization, clustering, topic modeling and a lot more.

Indium Software has always had in-house Natural Language Processing (NLP) expertise and has been working with many clients, addressing crucial text data problems. After months of R&D and prototyping, Indium's teX.ai, a SaaS-based accelerator, is ready to provide faster and scalable solutions for a variety of text analytics use cases across industries.

One of the key aspects of digital transformation is digitization of legacy documents and analytics on the text content. For example, investment bankers and financial analysts have to pour over several annual reports on a quarterly basis, where summarizing content and driving analysis can take considerable time and effort. Similarly, Market research firms have a challenge establishing veracity of the metrics and KPIs in their reports. E-commerce players have classification and optimization problems with the same products across different catalog categories. All of these kinds of critical business challenges are prevalent across several industries and need NLP and Text Analytics as a solution. This is where Indium's 'teX.ai' provides enterprises an edge.

For example, a legal organization can achieve the following using teX.ai:

Highlight the keywords and phrases for each section of a document using Name Entity Recognition

Identify the latent topic inside documents without reading them using Topic Modeling

Make a succinct list of mandatory and optional clauses (dos and don'ts) using Clustering & ETL Similarly, for an electronic media news website, teX.ai can help with:

Similarly, for an news website, teX.ai can help with: Automatic categorization across sports, entertainment, politics using Classification

Automatic text summary of TL;DR articles using Summarization

articles using Filtering out spam/abusive comments on the news items using Classification

On the release of the new product, teX.ai, Ram Sukumar, Co-founder and CEO, Indium Software, says, "Many of our existing clients are excited about teX.ai. There are several benefits businesses can avail, including, saving time and effort in summarizing documents, lowering costs by automating text extraction, reducing search complexity by classifying documents and thereby improving business efficiencies."

About Indium:

Indium Software offers Digital Services (Data Services, Application Services, Cloud Services)) and Quality Assurance (Functional Testing, Non-Functional Testing, Specialized QA). Indium has a track record of over 20 years and has served over 350+ clients from Fortune 100 to Global 5000. Indium's mission is to offer exceptional customer-centric solutions that deliver business value to customers.

The company provides solutions across industries such as Banking and Financial services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Education, Manufacturing and Healthcare. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Indium has operations in the U.S., Europe and APAC.

Media Contact:

Mohan Raman

Global Head - Marketing

mohan.g@indiumsoft.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Indium Software