Individual and Family Services Industry | BizVibe Adds New Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked
Mar 11, 2021, 15:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their individual and family services industry group.
Companies listed under the NAICS category for individual and family services are defined as being primarily engaged in providing non-residential social assistance to children and youth, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and all other individuals and families. Establishments in this industry group include child and youth services, services for the elderly and persons with disabilities, and other individual and family services (such as suicide hotline centers, crisis intervention centers, telephone counseling services, etc.). BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with individual and family services companies from all over the world.
BizVibe's Individual and Family Services Industry Group Contains the Following:
- Detailed company profiles, spanning across 80+ countries
- Six related product and service categories
- Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 10,000+ individual and family services company profiles which span across 80+ countries:
- 9,000+ companies in UK
- 1,000+ companies in USA
- 100+ companies in Canada
- 50+ companies in India
- 50+ companies in Australia
Products and Services
BizVibe categorizes all individual and family services into six product and service categories including:
- Developmental disabilities services
- Behavioral health services
- Youth services
- Adoption agency services
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within individual and family services categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
- Financial News
- M&A Partnerships
- Product/Service Launches
- Management Moves
- Compliance and Legal News
Health Care Industry Companies
The individual and family services industry group is a part of BizVibe's health care and social assistance industry. There are 18 health care industry groups in total. Discover health care and social assistance companies for related industry groups:
- Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories
- Specialty Hospitals
- Nursing Care Facilities
- Child Day Care Services
- Home Health Care Services
- Outpatient Care Centers
