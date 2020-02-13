Indivior Full Year 2019 Results Now Available; Leadership Presentation Today

SLOUGH, United Kingdom and RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) today announced that its full year 2019 press release is now available via the London Stock Exchange's Regulatory News Service (RNS) and on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.indivior.com.

Key members of Indivior's leadership team led by Shaun Thaxter, Chief Executive Officer, will present the FY 2019 results and address questions from qualified analysts and investors at 11:30 a.m. London time (6:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern) on February 13th. The presentation will take place at The London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), 10 Paternoster Square, London EC4M 7LS.

Remote Access to the Live Presentation of Indivior's FY 2019 Results

This presentation will also be webcast live. The details are below. The webcast link is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tiukodrn. Participants also may access the FY 2019 results presentation telephonically: US participants 1-631-510-7495; international participants +44 (0) 2071-928000. Please reference event confirmation number 7975237. A replay of the presentation will be available at www.indivior.com.

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat addiction and serious mental illnesses. Building on its global portfolio of opioid dependence treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction, including alcohol use disorder. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 800 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide.

