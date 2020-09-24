Indivior Takes Strategic Alignment Actions

SLOUGH, United Kingdom and RICHMOND, Virginia, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) today announced that it is taking organizational and cost actions to better align its capabilities and resources with the Group's strategic priorities. These actions further consider Indivior's strategy and are intended to enhance the Group's commercial and R&D focus on the highest value opportunities, protect the Group's financial and operational flexibility in response to ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and support the Group's long-term growth ambitions.

Key actions Indivior is taking include:

Reorganizing and reinvesting in the U.S. commercial function in-line with the continued penetration and growth of SUBLOCADE ® (buprenorphine extended-release) Injection in the Organized Health System (OHS) channel and to facilitate expansion of PERSERIS ® (risperidone) extended release injection into the OHS channel. This includes hiring and redirecting some employees to further our progress in this channel.

(buprenorphine extended-release) Injection in the Organized Health System (OHS) channel and to facilitate expansion of PERSERIS (risperidone) extended release injection into the OHS channel. This includes hiring and redirecting some employees to further our progress in this channel. Further focusing of R&D on post-marketing studies to support SUBLOCADE ® and PERSERIS ® and on the development of early-stage pipeline assets with the prioritization of INDV-2000 (selective Orexin-1 receptor antagonist) for the treatment of opioid use disorder and INDV-1000 (selective GABAb positive allosteric modulator) for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

and PERSERIS and on the development of early-stage pipeline assets with the prioritization of INDV-2000 (selective Orexin-1 receptor antagonist) for the treatment of opioid use disorder and INDV-1000 (selective GABAb positive allosteric modulator) for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Streamlining certain corporate functions and reducing discretionary spending, including suspending merit-based pay increases and lowering third-party expenditures.

Comment by Mark Crossley, CEO of Indivior PLC :

"We are taking the right strategic actions on organizational focus and cost management to better align our capabilities and resources with the Group's near- and medium-term priorities, while also supporting our long-term growth ambitions. While some of the expected savings will be reinvested to support the continued growth of SUBLOCADE® and PERSERIS® in the U.S. and targeted international geographies, we will retain a large portion of the expected savings to preserve the Group's flexibility through the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we are maintaining our core capabilities in addiction science to support drug discovery and development. These actions will result in a stronger organization with an improved cost position and the ability to continue to make investments to strengthen the global delivery platforms for SUBLOCADE® and PERSERIS®. Critically, we are maintaining our strong commitment to integrity and compliance."

"These actions, unfortunately, will impact our workforce as we are reorganizing and reallocating healthcare practitioner-facing resources in the U.S. toward Organized Health Systems, streamlining certain corporate functions and reducing discretionary expenses. While some teams will remain unchanged, others will be reduced in size to align with our strategic priorities. As always, we will look to support those that will be departing the Group."

Based on the actions set out above, Indivior expects to reduce its operating expense base (SG&A plus R&D) by between $60m to $70m pre-tax in 2021 compared with its expected operating expense base in 2020 on an adjusted basis, excluding exceptional items. For reference, Indivior's H1 2020 adjusted operating expenses were $242m and the Group's FY 2020 Planning Assumptions include a slightly lower level of operating expenses on an adjusted basis in H2 2020 compared with H1 2020. A restructuring charge of approximately $6m will be booked as an exceptional item in the Q3 2020 financial results (which are scheduled to be reported on October 29, 2020). Actions associated with the key elements of the program are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Indivior notes that business performance during the third quarter of 2020 has been in-line with the FY 2020 Planning Assumptions it outlined on July 30th as part of its H1 2020 results announcement, with the exception that SUBOXONE® Film share has continued to perform ahead of historical industry analogues (1) and Group expectations.

(1) IMS Institute Report, January 2016, "Price Declines after Branded Medicines Lose Exclusivity in the U.S."

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat addiction and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction. Indivior is dedicated to transforming addiction from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease.

Building on its global portfolio of opioid dependence treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction, including alcohol use disorder. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 800 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior .

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain statements that are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties as they relate to events or circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements because they relate to future events. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Indivior Group's financial guidance for 2020, if any, and its medium- and long-term growth outlook, its operational goals, its product development pipeline and statements regarding ongoing litigation and other statements containing the words "subject to", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "can", the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions.

Various factors may cause differences between Indivior's expectations and actual results, including, among others (including those described in the risk factors described in the most recent Indivior PLC Annual Report and in subsequent releases): factors affecting sales of Indivior Group's products and financial position; the outcome of research and development activities; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding the Indivior Group's drug applications or authorizations; the speed with which regulatory authorizations, pricing approvals and product launches may be achieved, if at all; the outcome of post-approval clinical trials; competitive developments; difficulties or delays in manufacturing and in the supply chain; disruptions in or failure of information technology systems; the impact of existing and future legislation and regulatory provisions on product exclusivity; trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment; legislation or regulatory action affecting pharmaceutical product pricing, reimbursement or access; challenges in the commercial execution; claims and concerns that may arise regarding the safety or efficacy of the Indivior Group's products and product candidates; risks related to legal proceedings, including settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, potential exclusion from participating in U.S. Federal health care programs; the ongoing investigative and antitrust litigation matters; the opioid national multi-district litigation and securities class action litigation; the Indivior Group's ability to protect its patents and other intellectual property; the outcome of patent infringement litigation relating to Indivior Group's products, including the ongoing ANDA lawsuits; changes in governmental laws and regulations; issues related to the outsourcing of certain operational and staff functions to third parties; risks related to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Indivior Group's operations and financial condition, which cannot be predicted with confidence; uncertainties related to general economic, political, business, industry, regulatory and market conditions; and the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, internal reorganizations, product recalls and withdrawals and other unusual items.

Consequently, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and should be regarded solely as our current plans, estimates and beliefs. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update, republish or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events.

SUBOXONE® (BUPRENORPHINE AND NALOXONE) SUBLINGUAL FILM (CIII)

Indication

SUBOXONE® (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film (CIII) is a prescription medicine indicated for treatment of opioid dependence and should be used as part of a complete treatment plan to include counseling and psychosocial support.

Treatment should be initiated under the direction of healthcare providers qualified under the Drug Addiction Treatment Act.

Important Safety Information

Do not take SUBOXONE® Film if you are allergic to buprenorphine or naloxone as serious negative effects, including anaphylactic shock, have been reported.

SUBOXONE® Film can be abused in a manner similar to other opioids, legal or illicit.

SUBOXONE® Film contains buprenorphine, an opioid that can cause physical dependence with chronic use. Physical dependence is not the same as addiction. Your healthcare provider can tell you more about the difference between physical dependence and drug addiction. Do not stop taking SUBOXONE® Film suddenly without talking to your healthcare provider. You could become sick with uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms because your body has become used to this medicine.

SUBOXONE® Film can cause serious life-threatening breathing problems, overdose and death, particularly when taken by the intravenous (IV) route in combination with benzodiazepines or other medications that act on the nervous system (i.e., sedatives, tranquilizers, or alcohol). It is extremely dangerous to take nonprescribed benzodiazepines or other medications that act on the nervous system while taking SUBOXONE® Film.

You should not drink alcohol while taking SUBOXONE® Film, as this can lead to loss of consciousness or even death.

Death has been reported in those who are not opioid dependent.

Your healthcare provider may monitor liver function before and during treatment.

SUBOXONE® Film is not recommended in patients with severe hepatic impairment and may not be appropriate for patients with moderate hepatic impairment. However, SUBOXONE® Film may be used with caution for maintenance treatment in patients with moderate hepatic impairment who have initiated treatment on a buprenorphine product without naloxone.

Keep SUBOXONE® Film out of the sight and reach of children. Accidental or deliberate ingestion of SUBOXONE® Film by a child can cause severe breathing problems and death.

Do not take SUBOXONE® Film before the effects of other opioids (e.g., heroin, hydrocodone, methadone, morphine, oxycodone) have subsided as you may experience withdrawal symptoms.

Injecting the SUBOXONE® Film product may cause serious withdrawal symptoms such as pain, cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, anxiety, sleep problems, and cravings.

Before taking SUBOXONE® Film, tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. If you are pregnant, tell your healthcare provider as withdrawal signs and symptoms should be monitored closely and the dose adjusted as necessary. If you are pregnant or become pregnant while taking SUBOXONE® Film, alert your healthcare provider immediately and you should report it using the contact information provided below.

Opioid–dependent women on buprenorphine maintenance therapy may require additional analgesia during labour.

Neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS) is an expected and treatable outcome of prolonged use of opioids during pregnancy, whether that use is medically authorized or illicit. Unlike opioid withdrawal syndrome in adults, NOWS may be life-threatening if not recognized and treated in the neonate. Healthcare professionals should observe newborns for signs of NOWS and manage accordingly.

Before taking SUBOXONE® Film, talk to your healthcare provider if you are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed your baby. The active ingredients of SUBOXONE® Film can pass into your breast milk. You and your healthcare provider should consider the development and health benefits of breastfeeding along with your clinical need for SUBOXONE® Film and should also consider any potential adverse effects on the breastfed child from the drug or from the underlying maternal condition.

Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or perform any other dangerous activities until you know how SUBOXONE® Film affects you. Buprenorphine in SUBOXONE® Film can cause drowsiness and slow reaction times during dose-adjustment periods.

Common side effects of SUBOXONE® Film include nausea, vomiting, drug withdrawal syndrome, headache, sweating, numb mouth, constipation, painful tongue, redness of the mouth, intoxication (feeling lightheaded or drunk), disturbance in attention, irregular heartbeat, decrease in sleep, blurred vision, back pain, fainting, dizziness, and sleepiness.

This is not a complete list of potential adverse events associated with SUBOXONE® Film. Please see full Prescribing Information www.suboxoneREMS.com for a complete list.

To report pregnancy or side effects associated with taking SUBOXONE® Film, please call 1-877-782-6966. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

For more information about SUBOXONE® Film, SUBOXONE® (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablets (CIII), or SUBUTEX® (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablets (CIII), please see the respective full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide at www.suboxoneREMS.com.

SUBLOCADE™ (BUPRENORPHINE EXTENDED-RELEASE) INJECTION FOR SUBCUTANEOUS USE (CIII)

INDICATION AND HIGHLIGHTED SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

SUBLOCADE is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder in patients who have initiated treatment with a transmucosal buprenorphine-containing product, followed by dose adjustment for a minimum of 7 days.

SUBLOCADE should be used as part of a complete treatment plan that includes counselling and psychosocial support.

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS HARM OR DEATH WITH INTRAVENOUS ADMINISTRATION; SUBLOCADE RISK EVALUATION AND MITIGATION STRATEGY ● Serious harm or death could result if administered intravenously. SUBLOCADE forms a solid mass upon contact with body fluids and may cause occlusion, local tissue damage, and thrombo-embolic events, including life threatening pulmonary emboli, if administered intravenously. ● Because of the risk of serious harm or death that could result from intravenous self-administration, SUBLOCADE is only available through a restricted program called the SUBLOCADE REMS Program. Healthcare settings and pharmacies that order and dispense SUBLOCADE must be certified in this program and comply with the REMS requirements.

HIGHLIGHTED SAFETY INFORMATION

Prescription use of this product is limited under the Drug Addiction Treatment Act.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

SUBLOCADE should not be administered to patients who have been shown to be hypersensitive to buprenorphine or any component of the ATRIGEL® delivery system.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Addiction, Abuse, and Misuse: SUBLOCADE contains buprenorphine, a Schedule III controlled substance that can be abused in a manner similar to other opioids. Monitor patients for conditions indicative of diversion or progression of opioid dependence and addictive behaviours.

Respiratory Depression: Life threatening respiratory depression and death have occurred in association with buprenorphine. Warn patients of the potential danger of self-administration of benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants while under treatment with SUBLOCADE.

Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome: Neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome is an expected and treatable outcome of prolonged use of opioids during pregnancy.

Adrenal Insufficiency: If diagnosed, treat with physiologic replacement of corticosteroids, and wean patient off of the opioid.

Risk of Opioid Withdrawal with Abrupt Discontinuation: If treatment with SUBLOCADE is discontinued, monitor patients for several months for withdrawal and treat appropriately.

Risk of Hepatitis, Hepatic Events: Monitor liver function tests prior to and during treatment.

Risk of Withdrawal in Patients Dependent on Full Agonist Opioids: Verify that patient is clinically stable on transmucosal buprenorphine before injecting SUBLOCADE.

Treatment of Emergent Acute Pain: Treat pain with a non-opioid analgesic whenever possible. If opioid therapy is required, monitor patients closely because higher doses may be required for analgesic effect.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Adverse reactions commonly associated with SUBLOCADE (in ≥5% of subjects) were constipation, headache, nausea, injection site pruritus, vomiting, increased hepatic enzymes, fatigue, and injection site pain.

For more information about SUBLOCADE, the full Prescribing Information including BOXED WARNING, and Medication Guide visit www.sublocade.com .

PERSERIS™ (risperidone) for extended-release injectable suspension

INDICATION AND HIGHLIGHTED SAFETY INFORMATION

PERSERIS™ (risperidone) is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

WARNING: INCREASED MORTALITY IN ELDERLY PATIENTS WITH DEMENTIA-RELATED PSYCHOSIS See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning. • Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. • PERSERIS is not approved for use in patients with dementia-related psychosis.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

PERSERIS should not be administered to patients with known hypersensitivity to risperidone, paliperidone, or other components of PERSERIS.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Cerebrovascular Adverse Reactions, Including Stroke in Elderly Patients with Dementia-Related Psychosis: Increased risk of cerebrovascular adverse reactions (e.g., stroke, transient ischemic attack), including fatalities. PERSERIS is not approved for use in patients with dementia-related psychosis.

Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS): Manage with immediate discontinuation and close monitoring.

Tardive Dyskinesia: Discontinue treatment if clinically appropriate.

Metabolic Changes: Monitor for hyperglycemia, dyslipidemia and weight gain.

Hyperprolactinemia: Prolactin elevations occur and persist during chronic administration. Long-standing hyperprolactinemia, when associated with hypogonadism, may lead to decreased bone density in females and males.

Orthostatic Hypotension: Monitor heart rate and blood pressure and warn patients with known cardiovascular disease or cerebrovascular disease, and risk of dehydration or syncope.

Leukopenia, Neutropenia, and Agranulocytosis: Perform complete blood counts (CBC) in patients with a history of a clinically significant low white blood cell count (WBC) or history of leukopenia or neutropenia. Consider discontinuing PERSERIS if a clinically significant decline in WBC occurs in absence of other causative factors.

Potential for Cognitive and Motor Impairment: Use caution when operating machinery.

Seizures: Use caution in patients with a history of seizures or with conditions that lower the seizure threshold.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions in clinical trials (≥ 5% and greater than twice placebo) were increased weight, sedation/somnolence and musculoskeletal pain. The most common injection site reactions (≥ 5%) were injection site pain and erythema (reddening of the skin).

For more information about PERSERIS, the full Prescribing Information including BOXED WARNING, and Medication Guide visit www.perseris.com .

SOURCE Indivior PLC

Related Links

http://www.indivior.com/

